Denver's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods Now

Over the past four months, violent crime increased in the vast majority of Denver neighborhoods , with the number of incidents doubling totals from the first half of the year in more than a dozen areas.The Denver Crime Map , maintained by the Denver Police Department , tracks data for all 78 official neighborhoods in the city.reported the 2021 statistics on violent crime — defined by the DPD as murder, robbery and aggravated assault — in April , with a follow in July , published prior to a spike in such offenses over the summer and early fall . This update looks at violent crime figures from January 1 through November 9, the most recent date for which information is available, and the results for many places are troubling.There are exceptions, particularly in affluent neighborhoods. For instance, neither Country Club nor Wellshire has recorded a single violent crime since July, and Washington Park has seen just two. But in other neighborhoods, such episodes have been piling up. Take City Park West, for example, where the number of violent crimes went from 28 through July 4 to 59 on November 9 — in the last four months, the area logged more incidents than it had in the first six months of the year.Other neighborhoods where the number of crimes doubled from July through November include Marston (four to eleven), Bear Valley (six to thirteen), Platt Park (three to eight), Washington Park West (five to ten), Berkeley (eight to eighteen), University (eight to eighteen), Virginia Village (fourteen to 31), West Highland (seven to eighteen), Cory-Merrill (five to fourteen), Northeast Park Hill (32 to 65), Sloan Lake (thirteen to 28), Highland (sixteen to 35), Jefferson Park (eleven to 24), West Colfax (46 to 97) and Cheesman Park (23 to 46).Because Denver neighborhoods vary widely in terms of physical size and population, the DPD compares them by way of crime density — the number of violent crimes per square mile. The order of the neighborhoods with the highest crime density hasn't changed much since Independence Day, but the numbers that kept them in their spots are eye-popping.For example, there's Civic Center, whose 95 violent crimes on November 9 (up from 53 on July 4) translate to a crime density of 312.50 per square mile; Union Station, whose 167 violent crimes on November 9 (up from 85 on July 4), equate to a crime density of 380.41; and the Central Business District, or CBD, whose 185 violent crimes on November 9 (up from 101 on July 4), add up to a crime density of 429.23 per square mile.The Denver neighborhood with the most violent crimes to date in 2021? Five Points, with 260 on November 9, an increase from 144 on July 4. That's a rate of nearly one violent crime in Five Points every day for the latest period — 116 in 128 days.Here are the stats for every official Denver neighborhood, ranked from lowest to highest current crime density, complete with comparisons of violent crimes from January 1 through July 4 and then through November 9.1. DIA (unchanged)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 33Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 0.78 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 48Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 1.13 per square mile2. Country Club (previously number 4)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 1Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 1.54 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 1Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 1.54 per square mile3. Wellshire (previously number 5)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 2Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 2.15 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 2Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 2.15 per square mile4. Washington Park (previously number 3)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 2Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 1.32 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 4Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 2.65 per square mile5. Marston (previously number 2)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 4Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 1.26 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021:11Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 3.47 per square mile6. Hilltop (unchanged)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 4Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 2.32 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 7Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 4.06 per square mile7. Belcaro (unchanged)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 4Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 3.43 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 6Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 5.10 per square mile8. Fort Logan (previously number 11)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 15Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 5.66 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 24Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 9.05 per square mile9. Bear Valley (unchanged)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 6Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 4.44 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 13Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 9.62 per square mile10. Platt Park (previously number 8)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 3Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 3.67 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 8Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 9.78 per square mile11. University Park (previously number 14)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 7Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 6.02 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 12Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 10.32 per square mile12. Washington Park West (unchanged)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 5Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 5.73 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 10Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 11.46 per square mile13. Lowry Field (previously number 17)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 17Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 6.59 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 30Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 11.63 per square mile14. Berkeley (previously number 10)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 8Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 5.34 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 18Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 12.02 per square mile15. Hampden South (previously number 18)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 20Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 6.87 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 26Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 12.36 per square mile16. University Hills (previously number 23)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 13Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 8.96 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 19Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 13.09 per square mile17. North Park Hill (previously number 21)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 13Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 8.70 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 21Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 14.06 per square mile18. City Park (previously number 24)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 7Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 9.12 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 11Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 14.32 per square mile19. Central Park (formerly Stapleton, previously number 20)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 67Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 7.46 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 129Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 14.36 per square mile20. Indian Creek (previously number 29)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021:5Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 10.27 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 7Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 14.37 per square mile21. University (previously number 16)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 8Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 6.42 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 18Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 14.45 per square mile22. Regis (unchanged)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 9Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 8.83 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 15Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 14.72 per square mile23. Southmoor Park (previously number 27)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 9Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 9.67 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 14Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 15.04 per square mile24. Virginia Village (previously number 19)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 14Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 7.21 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 31Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 15.96 per square mile25. West Highland (previously number 15)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 7Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 6.23 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 18Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 16.03 per square mile26. Cory-Merrill (previously number 13)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 5Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 5.96 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 14Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 16.69 per square mile27. Gateway/Green Valley Ranch (previously number 28)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 75Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 10.19 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 135Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 18.33 per square mile28. South Park Hill (previously number 31)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 16Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 10.73 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 29Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 19.45 per square mile29. Rosedale (previously number 30)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 6Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 10.64 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021:11Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 19.50 per square mile30. Northeast Park Hill (previously number 26)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 32Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 9.61 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 65Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 19.52 per square mile31. Sloan's Lake (previously number 25)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 13Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 9.29 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 28Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 20.01 per square mile32. Overland (unchanged)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 13Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 11.58 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 25Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 22.26 per square mile33. Skyland (previously number 35)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 11Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 14.42 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 19Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 24.90 per square mile34. College View-South Platte (previously number 56)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 34Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 23.30 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 66Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 25.44 per square mile35. Auraria (previously number 41)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 11Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 17.05 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 17Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 26.36 per square mile36. Montclair (unchanged)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 15Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 14.82 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 27Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 26.68 per square mile37. Harvey Park (previously number 33)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 23Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 13.64 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 45Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 26.69 per square mile38. Windsor (unchanged)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 29Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 16.96 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 46Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 26.90 per square mile39. Cherry Creek (previously number 39)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 14Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 16.73 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 23Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 27.48 per square mile40. Sunnyside (previously number 38)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 23Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 16.15 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 40Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 28.09 per square mile41. Harvey Park South (previously number 49)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 27Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 19.75 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 39Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 28.53 per square mile42. Congress Park (previously number 37)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 16Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 15.55 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 31Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 30.13 per square mile43. Highland (previously number 34)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 16Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 13.88 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 35Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 30.36 per square mile44. Chaffee Park (previously number 51)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 16Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 20.38 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 24Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 30.57 per square mile45. Athmar Park (unchanged)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 28Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 18.11 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 49Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 31.70 per square mile46. Washington Virginia Vale (previously number 43)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 32Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 17.50 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 58Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 31.71 per square mile47. Mar Lee (unchanged)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 29Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 19.24 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 49Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 32.52 per square mile48. Sun Valley (previously number 42)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 11Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 17.13 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 21Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 32.71 per square mile49. Elyria-Swansea (previously number 44)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 46Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 17.73 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 86Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 33.15 per square mile50. Globeville (previously number 48)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 40Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 19.42 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 69Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 33.49 per square mile51. Valverde (previously number 52)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 20Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 20.83 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 33Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 34.38 per square mile52. Hale (previously number 46)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 18Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021:18.50 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 34Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021:34.94 per square mile53. Montbello (unchanged)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 117Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 23.11 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 178Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 35.16 per square mile54. Barnum West (previously number 58)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 18Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 24.86 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 26Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 35.91 per square mile55. Hampden (previously number 53)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 63Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 22.30 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 107Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 37.88 per square mile56. Speer (previously number 50)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 17Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 19.91 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 33Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 38.64 per square mile57. Ruby Hill (previously number 60)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 39Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 26.86 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 66Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 45.45 per square mile58. Baker (previously number 59)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 40Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 26.81 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 69Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 46.25 per square mile59. Clayton (previously number 57)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 18Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 23.35 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 36Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 46.69 per square mile60. Kennedy (previously number 63)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 22Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 31.34 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 34Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 48.43 per square mile61. Jefferson Park (previously number 54)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 11Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 22.36 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 24Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 48.78 per square mile62. Barnum (previously number 61)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 23Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 29.83 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 41Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 53.18 per square mile63. Whittier (previously number 62)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 17Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 30.20 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 30Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 53.29 per square mile64. Goldsmith (unchanged)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 33Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 42.69 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 54Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 69.86 per square mile65. Cole (unchanged)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 22Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 42.97 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 36Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 70.31 per square mile66. Villa Park (previously number 65)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 40Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 40.57 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 70Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 70.79 per square mile67. Lincoln Park (previously number 64)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 49Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 38.40 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 91Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 71.32 per square mile68. Westwood (previously number 69)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 67Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 44.76 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 119Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 79.49 per square mile69. Cheesman Park (previously number 68)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 23Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 43.64 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 46Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 87.29 per square mile70. West Colfax (unchanged)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 46Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 45.73 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 97Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 96.42 per square mile71. City Park West (unchanged)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 28Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 52.34 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 59Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 110.28 per square mile72. East Colfax (unchanged)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 79Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 73.90 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 145Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 135.64 per square mile73. Five Points (unchanged)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 144Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 81.91 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 260Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 147.90 per square mile74. Capitol Hill (unchanged)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 89Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 131.66 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 163Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 241.12 per square mile75. North Capitol Hill (unchanged)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 58Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 164.31 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 104Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 294.62 per square mile76. Civic Center (unchanged)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 53Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 174.34 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 95Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 312.50 per square mile77. Union Station (unchanged)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 85Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 193.62 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 167Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 380.41 per square mile78. CBD (Central Business District, unchanged)Offense Count January 1-July 4, 2021: 101Crime Density January 1-July 4, 2021: 234.34 per square mileOffense Count January 1-November 9, 2021: 185Crime Density January 1-November 9, 2021: 429.23 per square mile