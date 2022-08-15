Denver Violent Crimes Top 100 In One Week

Denver notched a single shooting over the weekend — two fewer than in Aurora. But that doesn't mean that the violence that's surged in the city over the summer has started to recede.
Information from the Denver Police Department reveals that 104 violent crimes took place in Denver between Friday, August 5, and Thursday, August 11, the most recent week for which statistics are available. That's an average of nearly fifteen incidents a day, with the highest concentration in or near downtown.
The Denver Crime Map data doesn't include the latest shooting, which occurred on the 1600 block of West 39th Avenue, according to a DPD tweet at 1:52 a.m. on Sunday, August 14. The victim is expected to survive.
The 104 offenses during the week of August 5-11 include the three categories defined as violent crimes by the DPD: murder, robbery and aggravated assault. One murder is listed; it took place at approximately 1 p.m. Monday, August 8, on the 9200 block of West Saratoga Place, in the Marston neighborhood. The Denver Medical Examiner identified the victim as fourteen-year-old Josiaz Aragon and listed the cause of death as "multiple sharp and blunt force injuries with a gunshot wound."
The DPD also catalogued 27 robberies on these seven days, including eight that specifically mention a weapon and two more classified as armed car-jackings. Also included is the robbery of a bank at 2555 South Colorado Boulevard shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 11.
The remainder of the crimes were aggravated assaults, 48 of them causing serious bodily injury; they occurred all over town.
For example, the four aggravated assaults causing serious bodily injury on Wednesday, August 10, occurred in four different neighborhoods: Five Points (the 2200 block of Larimer Street, also known as the Ballpark neighborhood), Gateway-Green Valley Ranch (16393 East 49th Avenue), Hampden (9725 East Harvard Avenue) and Denver International Airport (5959 East Dunkirk Street).
The central city saw the greatest concentration of violent crime during the week in question. Seven incidents were reported in Five Points, five in the Central Business District (CBD), four in North Capitol Hill, three each in Civic Center and the Union Station area (which isn't an official neighborhood but is tracked by Denver Police), and two in Capitol Hill.
As for the three shootings in Aurora over the weekend, the first took place at approximately 11:43 p.m. on Friday, August 12, near the intersection of Hoffman and Racine streets, according to a bulletin from the Aurora Police Department; a man was shot in the leg while driving in the area, and investigators are on the lookout for a blue or gray SUV that fled the scene. The second shooting occurred at around 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, near Seventh and Peoria; a man also wounded in the leg was able to self-transport to an area hospital. And just shy of 2 a.m. on Sunday, August 14, a shooting happened at 12161 East Iliff Avenue, resulting in life-threatening injuries for an adult male victim.
Those with information about these incidents can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).