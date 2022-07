Denver Neighborhoods With the Most Crimes Now

The Denver Police Department reported three officer-involved shootings over a five-day period between July 13 and July 17, and two took place in the same neighborhood, Globeville. But DPD statistics from the past two weeks show that Globeville actually ranked thirteenth for Denver neighborhoods with the most violent crimes. And while sections of central Denver tend to rank high for crime in general, the number and type of offenses vary widely from neighborhood to neighborhood.Those are among the takeaways from the latest data provided by the DPD's Denver Crime Map . The online tool divides offenses into three major categories: violent crime (murder, robbery and aggravated assault), property crime (arson, larceny, burglary, auto theft and theft from a motor vehicle), and other crimes (drug-and-alcohol crimes, public disorder, white collar crime, other crimes against persons and all other crimes). The map also combines totals for all three categories, which are broken down by offenses per square mile in order to allow you to compare neighborhoods that vary widely in size. Accompanying graphics juxtapose the nineteen neighborhoods with the most crimes in each bracket.During the two-week period from July 2 to July 16, the section of Mile High City that registered the most violent crime was Union Station, which isn't an official Denver neighborhood but is tracked by the DPD, with 18.2 offenses per square mile. Civic Center and North Capitol Hill followed, with 16.4 and 11.3 offenses respectively, while Globeville clocked in with 4.4 offenses per square mile.For property crimes, other crimes and all crimes, however, Globeville didn't land in the top nineteen. The three neighborhoods with the most property crimes from July 2 to July 14 were the Central Business District, or CBD (123 offenses per square mile), Capitol Hill (84.3) and North Capitol Hill (70.8). The trio of areas leading the other crimes division were Civic Center (78.9 offenses per square mile), Union Station (75.2) and the Central Business District (74.2). As for total crimes over these two weeks, the CBD led the way with 206.5 offenses per square mile, followed by Union Station (161.7) and North Capitol Hill (155.8).The disparities between the first and nineteenth neighborhoods in each category was often wide. For example, contrast the CBD's 206.5 overall offenses with the 31.8 that occurred in Platt Park, which finished in the nineteenth position. As this gap indicates, crime is a problem throughout Denver, but it's most acute in the heart of the city.Continue to see violent crime, property crime, other crime and overall crime data in Denver from July 2 to July 14 for nineteen neighborhoods in each category.1. Union Station18.2 offenses per square mile2. Civic Center16.4 offenses per square mile3. North Capitol Hill11.3 offenses per square mile4. Five Points9.7 offenses per square mile5. CBD (Central Business District)9.3 offenses per square mile6. Capitol Hill8.9 offenses per square mile7. City Park West7.5 offenses per square mile8. Lincoln Park6.3 offenses per square mile9. College View-South Platte5.5 offenses per square mile10. Westwood5.3 offenses per square mile11. West Colfax5 offenses per square mile12. Auraria4.7 offenses per square mile13. Globeville4.4 offenses per square mile14. Jefferson Park4.1 offenses per square mile15. Ruby Hill4.1 offenses per square mile16 (tie). Goldsmith3.9 offenses per square mile16 (tie). Barnum3.9 offenses per square mile18. Cheesman Park3.8 offenses per square mile19. Baker3.4 offenses per square mile1. CBD (Central Business District)123 offenses per square mile2. Capitol Hill84.3 offenses per square mile3. North Capitol Hill70.8 offenses per square mile4. Union Station68.3 offenses per square mile5. Five Points54.6 offenses per square mile6. City Park West41.1 offenses per square mile7. Speer38.6 offenses per square mile8. Cherry Creek32.3 offenses per square mile9. Jefferson Park30.5 offenses per square mile10. Cheesman Park30.4 offenses per square mile11. West Colfax29.8 offenses per square mile12. Platt Park26.9 offenses per square mile13. Civic Center26.3 offenses per square mile14. Highland20.8 offenses per square mile15. Hale20.6 offenses per square mile16. Congress Park18.5 offenses per square mile17. Goldsmith18.1 offenses per square mile18. Lincoln Park17.2 offenses per square mile19. East Colfax15.9 offenses per square mile1. Civic Center78.9 offenses per square mile2. Union Station75.2 offenses per square mile3. CBD (Central Business District)74.2 offenses per square mile4. North Capitol Hill73.7 offenses per square mile5. Capitol Hill57.7 offenses per square mile6. Five Points41.5 offenses per square mile7. East Colfax35.5 offenses per square mile8. West Colfax32.8 offenses per square mile9. Auraria32.6 offenses per square mile10. City Park West31.8 offenses per square mile11. Lincoln Park19.6 offenses per square mile12. Clayton19.5 offenses per square mile13. Cheesman Park19 offenses per square mile14. Barnum16.9 offenses per square mile15. Speer16.4 offenses per square mile16 (tie). Whittier16 offenses per square mile16 (tie). Westwood16 offenses per square mile17. Sunnyvale14.7 offenses per square mile19. College View-South Platte14.4 offenses per square mile1. CBD (Central Business District)206.5 offenses per square mile2. Union Station161.7 offenses per square mile3. North Capitol Hill155.8 offenses per square mile4. Capitol Hill150.9 offenses per square mile5. Civic Center121.7 offenses per square mile6. Five Points105.8 offenses per square mile7. City Park West80.4 offenses per square mile8. West Colfax67.6 offenses per square mile8. Speer57.4 offenses per square mile10. East Colfax54.3 offenses per square mile11. Cheesman Park53.1 offenses per square mile12. Auraria45 offenses per square mile13. Lincoln Park43.1 offenses per square mile14. Cherry Creek41.8 offenses per square mile15. Jefferson Park38.6 offenses per square mile16. Westwood36.1 offenses per square mile17. Clayton32.4 offenses per square mile18. Highland32.1 offenses per square mile19. Platt Park31.8 offenses per square mile