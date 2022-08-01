Violent Metro Denver Weekend Bleeds Over Into Monday Morning

It was a very busy weekend for the Denver Police Department. On top of dealing with numerous crashes, including one that led to a fatality, and the accidental death of a woman who fell from an Empower Field escalator railing, officers were called to at least six shootings or stabbings, one of which is being investigated as a homicide, between Saturday, July 30, and the early hours of today, August 1.
Two more metro areas reported shootings over that span, with a male victim in Northglenn killed.
The first Denver gun incident was reported at 12:30 p.m. July 30, when the DPD issued an alert about a shooting on the 2000 block of South Julian Circle, in the Harvey Park neighborhood. An adult male was transported to a local hospital with injuries, while a department SWAT team was called to deal with the suspect. Approximately six hours later, that individual, described only as an adult male, was safely taken into custody.
Meanwhile, at 3:14 p.m. July 30, Denver Police tweeted about a stabbing that occurred on the 4800 block of Washington Street, in the Globeville neighborhood. Just over two hours later, an update confirmed that the victim had been ruled deceased, prompting a homicide probe.
Early the next morning, at 1:23 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, the DPD distributed a bulletin about a stabbing not far from West Ninth Avenue and Bannock Street, in the Golden Triangle. The male victim was taken to a hospital; no details on his condition have been released.
Less than half an hour later, at 1:51 a.m. July 31, Denver Police confirmed a shooting near the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Meade Street, in the West Colfax neighborhood, leading to the hospitalization of an adult male.
The report of the next shooting went out at 11:55 p.m. on July 31. The location: the area around westbound Interstate 70 and the Northfield/Quebec exit, on the eastern border of the Northeast Park Hill neighborhood. No further details have been released.
Finally, at 3:48 a.m. today, August 1, a stabbing took place on the 400 block of South Wolff Street, in the Westwood neighborhood. The adult male victim required hospitalization.
The Aurora Police Department has ongoing inquiries into two weekend shootings. The first was announced on the APD's Twitter page at 3:54 a.m. on Saturday, July 30; about forty minutes earlier, an adult male victim had been shot in the leg on the 1300 block of North Idalia Court. At 3:17 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, a man took a bullet to the leg in a parking lot at 15491 East Mississippi Avenue, while a second man suffered a minor graze wound but declined a ride to the hospital. The suspect is believed to have fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Silverado.
The Northglenn Police Department sees less gun violence than Denver or Aurora. Until now, the last time the NPD tweeted about a shots-fired incident was July 1, and in that instance, no one was hurt.
But this weekend was different, according to a Northglenn Police release issued at 1:51 p.m. July 30. At 2:40 a.m. that morning, officers responded to a shooting in a parking lot at 11535 Community Center Drive. By the time they arrived, the parties who'd reported the gunfire had relocated to the area of 120th and Bannock Street, where they were contacted by members of the Westminster Police Department and medical personnel, who rushed a 31-year-old Hispanic man to a hospital. He later succumbed to his wounds.
Anyone with information about the Northglenn shooting can contact Detective Paul Gesi at 303-450-8857. For the other crimes, the point of contact is Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).