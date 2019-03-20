Denveright's Plans to Guide Growth Over 20 Years Moves Ahead Before Election

Nearly three years after Mayor Michael Hancock and other city-department leaders unveiled the Denveright Campaign — an effort to draft or update five master plans, including the Comprehensive Plan 2040 and Blueprint Denver — to guide the city's growth over two decades, his administration is submitting final versions to City Council for consideration.

At a news conference held on March 19 in his executive office, Hancock said that 25,000 residents had submitted feedback for the planning documents during the past few years, including at community events that were held around the city.

“This is your plan, Denver,” Hancock declared. “A document of this magnitude is not created in a matter of days or weeks.”