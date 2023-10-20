Report: Increased Homeless Population More Vulnerable to Human Trafficking

The first human trafficking legislation in Colorado was passed in 2006, but convictions didn't really take off until 2014, when the Colorado Human Trafficking Council formed and mandated stronger legislation. That year, 46 sex and labor trafficking cases ended with a criminal conviction, up from just eight the previous year. But the number of human trafficking convictions dropped every year after that — until 2022.



From January 1 through March, six human trafficking cases this year ended in convictions, according to the LCHT report.

Alejano-Steele says it's important to recognize that "trafficking is a severe form of exploitation for labor, including sex, through the use of force, fraud or coercion. People can be trafficked in their own homes, by loved ones."

Last year, 27 sex and labor trafficking cases in Colorado ended in a criminal conviction, an increase over twenty the previous year.