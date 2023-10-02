Denver's Homeless Residents Have No Place to Go (to the Bathroom)



"Everyone can empathize with that need to go to the bathroom when you can't find one," Van Houweling said. "You probably take for granted that you're going to find a bathroom that is safe and comfortable and private."



The survey took responses from nearly 200 homeless people in Denver from 2020 to 2023 and found that 77 percent of them considered finding a bathroom in the city to be a challenge because they're scarce, dirty and extremely dangerous at times.





"There is no public restrooms available anywhere, it is really frustrating," a survey respondent told researchers. "Eventually you come to a point where you don't care because you don't have nowhere to go, you go in the bushes, it's embarrassing."





Half of the respondents said they have to "hold it" every day, per the report; three out of four said that finding a bathroom every day was a challenge; 82 percent said they have to travel more than two blocks to find a bathroom; two women said they were sexually assaulted while trying to use a public bathroom.



"My PTSD from being raped is really bad, and I get really triggered around men," a homeless woman told researchers. "Like the Porta Potties, there are a lot of men around them, and the men are terrible around there. They call me names like 'bitch,' and it's just terrible there."

It takes a homeless person twelve minutes, on average, to find a bathroom in the city, the report found.

A woman was caught on camera pooping by a dumpster outside a business near 22nd and California, the site of one of Denver's largest encampments.

The city's Finance Governance Committee is revisiting the contract again on Tuesday, October 3, with an eye toward expanding its terms. The city says it expects to increase the maximum budget for the contract to $7 million because of a greater need at Safe Outdoor Spaces, such as micro-communities.

The city expects to spend more on portable toilets as the Denver Department of Parks and Recreation plans to increase the numbers at parks and clean and replace them more often. Mayor Johnston is looking to spend $1.2 million in 2024 on renting and maintaining portable toilets — up from $716,000 in 2023.

With the porta-potties and public bathrooms currently in parks, however, "cleanliness was a major problem," according to Van Houweling. The lack of places for Denver's homeless to take care of business is causing emotional, mental and physical damage as well, she notes.



Out of the homeless individuals surveyed, 28 percent reported a health problem "directly related to poor access" to bathrooms like "skin infections, [urinary tract infections], bladder infections, stomach issues, dehydration," and even potentially fatal issues like Hepatitis A, dental problems, heat stroke and "really serious health consequences from this," Van Houweling said.



As far as mental health and emotional well-being, "People talked about being anxious, stressed out, afraid, depressed because they couldn't find these facilities," Van Houweling said. "It was a constant stress thinking about this everyday, and a loss of dignity and embarrassment that comes with this."



