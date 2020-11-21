Reader: Donald Trump Was Best Ever at Being Worst President

Four years ago, University of Colorado Boulder professor Thomas Zeiler wondered if Donald Trump might turn out to be the worst president ever. "I never thought he'd grow into the job," he recalls. "I thought he'd continue being Donald Trump, because he's not a very educated or smart guy. But at some point, I thought the position might stop overwhelming him and he would look with some pride at being the leader of the country — especially when the pandemic hit and he called himself a wartime president. But by his very nature, he wasn't capable of that, and he proved to be incompetent in so many ways."

And now Zeiler has his answer: Yes, Trump was the worst president ever.

But in their Facebook comments about our interview with Zeiler, readers are starkly divided about Trump's tie in office...much like the rest of the country. Says Lori:



Best ever!!!



Responds Jack:



Best ever at being the worst.



Suggests Cory:



Good or bad is subjective. Trump is the most significant president in my lifetime. He broke the establishment and galvanized white America, and those effects will last far beyond his service time.



Replies Mike:

Not in this case. Trump was plain awful and divided this country almost to a point of unrepair.



Counters Jay:

It's sad that people can't see the results right in front of their face. Je was a fantastic president.



Responds Jon:



What results? It’s sad that 70 million people in this country can’t tell when they’re the mark.



Wonders Bob:



I mean, Trump was pretty bad, but the worst ever? Seems iffy. What about Buchanan or Tyler or Wilson or Jackson, etc. etc.? Trump's just barely south of middle of the pack. Which is even sadder if you think about it.

Zeiler believes that Trump was more interested in accruing power than buckling down and doing the job for which he was chosen. "Most presidents go gray, and maybe he did; I don't know the real color of his hair," he notes. "And I think he gets stressed and outraged on a personal level when he'd see things he doesn't like on CNN. But I think Barack Obama is right: He didn't take this seriously. Believe me, there are several recent presidents that I didn't agree with anything they did, but they all took it seriously, and he didn't. That was good for his health, but it wasn't good for the country."

What do you think of the job Trump did? Post a comment or email your thoughts to editorial@westword.com.