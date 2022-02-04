Douglas County School Board Calls Special Meeting in Wake of Sick-Out

During a highly unusual Zoom meeting on January 31, Elizabeth Hanson, Susan Meek and David Ray, the more progressive members of the board, contended that colleagues Becky Myers, Mike Peterson, Christy Williams and Kaylee Winegar may have violated Colorado Open Meetings Laws — a claim Peterson energetically denies.
Now, a special board meeting has been called for 5 p.m. today, February 4. But this meeting, too, appears to run afoul of Colorado statutes. As pointed out by Fox31, Colorado's so-called Sunshine Law specifically requires that a local body must post notice of such a gathering "at least 24 hours prior to the meeting" — a rule that can't be met if measured by the initial public announcement, which was tweeted at 6:14 p.m. on February 3.
That was after the sick-out affected approximately 64,000 students at more than eighty schools in the Douglas County system. Meanwhile, a rally held at the DCSD offices in Castle Rock at 1 p.m. yesterday drew closer to 100 participants than the 500 predicted. While Arctic temperatures and dicey road conditions certainly didn't help the turnout, those who made the drive made it clear that they stood behind Hanson, Meek, Ray and Wise.
For his part, Peterson released a statement on February 3 that blasted the Douglas County Federation, the union representing teachers in the district, and said that he and his colleagues are acting on behalf of children and parents and not playing politics:
There was an election last November that clearly showed that parents were dissatisfied with the current direction of the school district and the negative impact it has had on our children's education. For example, 58 percent of Douglas County students in grades three through six are not proficient in math. Over and over again, and throughout the community, I have heard that parents want change. Tomorrow night, the DCSD Board will have a public discussion about the direction of the school district and how to get our children back on track so they are ready to solve the tough challenges they will face throughout their lives.
I believe our school district must prioritize our students in every decision. However, it appears as though some organizations view Douglas County as some sort of a conquest – a way to ‘take back power’, according to the union. That labor union held our kids hostage by using its power to close our schools, robbing our kids of another day of their education. Today’s cancellation of classes, after all the school that our kids have missed due to COVID and weather, was not an example of putting our kids first, rather it was a classic union tactic. In addition, I want to reassure our teachers and staff that I am committed to supporting all of you.
It also is important to note, because of inaccuracies reported in the media, that at no time, did I or any of the majority board members, violate any laws related to the discussion of any personnel matter. I will conduct tomorrow’s meeting with the grace and respect that any employer-employee conversation should warrant. The union may have other ideas, but I am committed to restoring peace and unity to our school district with a renewed focus on educating our children.