Drugs and Crime in 1400 Block of Ogden Street Hurting Small Businesses: "Worst It's Ever Been"

click to enlarge More than 110 crimes have been reported on Ogden between East 14th and Colfax avenues over the past six months, according to the Denver Police Department's crime database. Denver Police Department



In comparison, only eighteen crimes were reported along Ogden between 13th and 14th avenues, just one block away, during that same six-month span.



"It's definitely become a concern that the city is aware of," says Denver City Councilmember Chris Hinds. "We've had meetings before, talking about what's going on there with some of the business owners, the police, and meetings with the Colfax Business Improvement District, as well."



Corner Beet opened at 1401 Ogden in 2014, followed by Rooted Heart Yoga and Wellness in 2018 and Balanced Root Apothecary in 2022. The Glam House opened at 1433 Ogden in 2016.



"I've worked [at Balanced Root Apothecary] for almost two years now, and it's gotten significantly worse, and a lot closer to our businesses," says Rey, an employee who asked that her last name not be used. "I've seen everything from a shooting to someone running through our businesses and people just causing menace."





click to enlarge Footage captured on January 5 from inside the Corner Beet shows a man terrorizing staff and smoking crack. Instagram/@dobetterdnvr/Nikki Hazamy

click to enlarge People started congregating on Ogden Street after the Denver Police Department placed a surveillance tower in the nearby 7-Eleven parking lot. Westword

click to enlarge The DPD's surveillance tower at the 7-Eleven near Ogden Street. Westword

click to enlarge With its late hours, the Corner Beet at 1401 Ogden has served as a porch light for people in Capitol Hill. Westword