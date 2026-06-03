Just the ‘fax: Colfax survived Covid, but can it survive BRT construction?
Karl Christian Krumpholz walked from the Capitol to Colorado Boulevard. Here's what he saw and who he talked to along the way.
Audio By Carbonatix
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