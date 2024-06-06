East Denver Safety Meeting Touches on Youth Violence, Police Staffing and...Speeding

Johnston has hosted eight such meetings across Denver in the past few months, all focused on safety; he plans to shift the focus to vibrancy and affordability in subsequent rounds. At each, participants divided into groups, and then their comments were read to the entire gathering. At this town hall, residents' concerns touched on youth violence and high rates of theft....but once again, speeding was the main topic, with abandoned cars coming in second.





While speeding was the most common complaint, some residents had a lot more to say about youth violence. One woman who'd been the victim of youth violence when a fifteen-year-old attacked her said the city needs to provide activities to keep kids like that occupied. Other residents made a similar demand for "youth engagement," as one discussion group phrased it.



"We need equitable programming across the city and different response to youth violence so that we're not just sending kids into the criminal justice system," one resident commented.

click to enlarge District 6 Councliman Paul Kashmann listens along with residents from east Denver and other city officials as Lisa Whipple talks about how new towing laws hurt her business. Bennito L. Kelty