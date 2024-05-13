Mayor Mike Johnston Launches Denver Neighborhood Safety Office

"Public safety is a project for all of us. It's not something you just do with a badge and gun. It's not something we just rely on our law enforcement to do," Johnston said. "It is something that we as a community do together."

Daelene Mix, a fifteen-year employee of the Department of Public Safety, will be the deputy director of the new office. She says that the next eight to twelve weeks will be focused on getting the office up and running by looking over community feedback that the mayor's office has already collected, sitting down with other agencies to talk about how this new agency will work with them and picking city issues to look at more broadly.