El Chapo Is Likely to Spend the Rest of His Life in Supermax

Joaquín '"El Chapo" Guzmán, one of the most notorious drug lords in history, has finally hit a dead end in his running from the law. On Tuesday, February 12, a jury in Brooklyn convicted Guzman of ten charges related to drug trafficking; he will be sentenced in June. After that, the most prolific drug lord of all time may very well spend the rest of his life in Supermax, otherwise known as ADX Florence.

"I think that because of the notoriety of El Chapo, he will be sent to ADX," says Bernard Kleinman, a lawyer who has represented multiple convicted terrorists now incarcerated at ADX Florence.