 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Election |

Election 2020: Your (Non-Issue) Voting Questions Answered!

Patricia Calhoun | October 21, 2020 | 6:42am
At your service, 24 hours a day.EXPAND
At your service, 24 hours a day.
Denver Elections Facebook
AA

You have exactly fourteen more days to vote in the 2020 election, until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3. Colorado has had all-mail elections since 2014 — though you can also vote in person from now through election day at a vote center — and this year's ballots were mailed out starting October 9.

Close to a million Coloradans have already voted, but others are stymied by questions not just on who and what to vote for, but how to vote.

Related Stories

As the deadline draws closer, we're collecting those questions and looking for answers, starting with these three that came up at the Westword office. The answers were provided by Betsy Hart, communications director for the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.

Q: Can you drop your ballot in any election drop box in Colorado, or does it have to be in your county?

A: You can drop your ballot in any drop box, but voters are strongly encouraged to use the drop box in their own county.

Q: What happens if you forget to put postage on your ballot and drop it in a mailbox?

A: If you forget postage, it is possible your ballot will not be delivered.

Q: What should you do if you get a ballot at your home that is not addressed to you?

Marijuana Deals Near You

A. Ideally, the voter would return the ballot to the county clerk so that the clerk’s office can update the voter’s record to indicate that the address is incorrect. Voters should keep in mind, though, that signature verification is conducted on all returned ballots. So if a person returns a voted ballot they received in error, not only would that ballot not be counted because the signature wouldn’t match, but the person knowingly casting a ballot that is not their own could be prosecuted for voter fraud.

Have a question about voting this year? Send it to editorial@westword.com, and we'll try to find the answer. In the meantime, you can check the Colorado Secretary of State's election page; for Denver-specific queries, try the Denver Elections Division page.

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.