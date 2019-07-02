Sinkhole Season Strikes With a Vengeance on Santa Fe

A car submerged in a street flood caused by a giant sinkhole on July 1.

Yesterday, July 1, amid a fierce early summer storm, a giant sinkhole opened up near Oxford Avenue and Santa Fe Drive in the Englewood area, causing significant street flooding and road closures that weren't lifted until 8:30 p.m. — although this morning, the right turn lane remains blocked.

At 5:34 p.m. yesterday, the Sheridan Police Department tweeted: "Sinkhole in the area of eastbound Oxford and northbound Santa Fe. EB Oxford closed at River Point. NB Santa Fe closed at Union. Other closures likely."

The last prediction proved accurate, as the SPD confirmed the closure of Oxford eastbound and westbound between Santa Fe and Windermere just nine minutes later.

When the water level finally receded, the size and scope of the sinkhole could be fully appreciated, as seen in the photo below.

A look at the sinkhole after the water receded. Sheridan Police Department via Twitter

The incident is hardly the first of its type in the area.

Another sinkhole appeared in the same vicinity a year ago this month, around the time that flooding caused the drowning death of Rachael Marie Haber, 32, in the basement of an Englewood home.

As noted by the Englewood Herald, "That storm and its aftermath prompted questions about how prepared Englewood’s infrastructure is to handle severe flooding."

On July 8, the Englewood City Council is scheduled to hold a study session related to a so-called action report assembled after the July 2018 floods.

Presumably, members will now have a lot more to discuss.