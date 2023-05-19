Family of Luis Garcia calls DPS Superintendent's Raise "Slap in the Face"

.



click to enlarge Theresa Peña speaking at a P-SAG meeting on May 8 Benjamin Neufeld

Rather than bringing back SROs, Peña says she would prefer that the board and superintendent focus on more impactful policies — such as improved discipline policy and better training for educators involved in discipline. She adds that P-SAG will continue to push its policy ideas and priorities, regardless of the district's reception.



Peña adds, "This board is taking this situation and making it very political. I would argue that there's actually a lot of consensus out in the community." The division, she says, is over school resource officers.

Movimiento Poder, a southwest Denver -based community organization, takes a hard-line position against SROs, but shares in P-SAG's disappointment with the district's engagement process and response to community members.



The group takes aim at Marrero in particular, saying that he called it "unprofessional" soon after becoming the superintendent when members tried to share their concerns about armed DPS safety patrol officers. Elsa Bañuelos, executive director of Movimiento Poder, says that Marrero was "very disrespectful and discounted a lot of the concerns our students had at that time."



Bañuelos says that their relationship with Marrero has been tense since then and that her organization feels like "the board is giving a lot of authority to the superintendent" to develop this new safety plan; they think the community feedback process for the safety plan "is set up to favor the existing plan." Bañuelos agrees with Anderson that the timing isn't right for giving Marrero this raise.



Garcia said that when he and his family asked the police why there was no security at the school, the police explained that "they didn't want to give any tickets to students that were selling drugs or doing drugs," Garcia said. "They are taking care of those kids, but who is taking care of our kids? The kids that go to school, that work, that play sports, the good kids. Who takes care of them?



"I don't want any more families damaged like ours," said Garcia.



Santos Garcia Jr. says he has attended many of the safety plan feedback meetings since his brother's death. "I think the people in charge don't take certain people seriously," he said. "It's just very frustrating to see that tragic events have to happen in order for them to realize that they're doing things wrong."



He then echoed his father's sentiment: "When you hear why they don't bring back SROs or things like that, it's because they want to keep the bad kids out of the justice system. But what about the good kids?"





The board and the superintendent have not yet responded to a request for comment regarding the May 19 gathering. But at the May 18 board meeting, Marrero did address community concern about the short timeline for feedback on the safety plan. "There is some desire for a longer runway," he said. "I am not yet asking for that."



The second draft of the safety plan is slated for release on May 26.



In the meantime, the Garcia family has sent a notice to the city and school district of their intent to file a wrongful death lawsuit.