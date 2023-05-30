Flight for Life Says Demand for Helicopter Rescues Higher Than Ever in Colorado

In the winter, ski resorts have medically trained ski patrollers and are often close enough to hospitals that an air transport for injured skiers and snowboarders isn't necessary. When the weather warms up, however, the backcountry is more accessible.



"We're going to be busy," Mayer asserts.



Thanks to large amounts of snowfall this past winter, ski resorts throughout the state are just wrapping up an unusually long season. The Mary Jane side of Winter Park Ski Resort, for example, had its last day on May 29, while Arapahoe Basin plans to stay open until June 4. Mayer says this has ultimately led to more ski-related injuries and rescues at a much later time in the year than in previous seasons.



click to enlarge The St. Anthony Hospital helicopter pad. Benjamin Neufeld

click to enlarge Dan Gormley with Lifeguard 1. Benjamin Neufeld

click to enlarge The Flight for Life helicopter known as Lifeguard 1. Benjamin Neufeld