Comment of the Day

Reader: Everyone Was Too Nice to D-Mac's "Frat-Boy" Sports Analysis

Friends and foes of The Fan weigh in on the sports station's latest moves.
September 24, 2023
Darren "D-Mac" McKee had been a staple at 104.3 The Fan since 2009.
Denver's top sports station, 104.3 The Fan, just executed a major talent shift. On Monday, the station jettisoned one of its biggest stars, Darren "D-Mac" McKee, Westword's 2022 Best of Denver winner for top talk-show host, and split up Zach Bye and Brandon Stokley, the city's finest sports-talk duo, according to Michael Roberts. Three other personalities — ex-Denver Broncos Orlando Franklin and Nate Jackson, plus Chad Brown, a University of Colorado Boulder legend who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots — were given their walking papers.

The Fan made two new hires, too: Buffs and Broncos favorite Phillip Lindsay, who played with the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons earlier this year, and Josh Dover, snatched from the outlet's biggest rival, Altitude Sports Radio. Dover will team up with Stokley in a new 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekday show, while Lindsay is being paired with Bye during afternoon drive time, from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In their comments on the Westword Facebook page, friends and foes of The Fan were quick to analyze the action: Says Jack: 
Why do I not believe anything management has to say about this? You don’t oust a proven popular, knowledgeable broadcaster after fifteen years, among others, and claim it's to better align with the corporate flagship. Smells like 💩to me.
Adds Ben:
As the person who actually listens to The Fan, I can tell you I will not listen to that lineup. D-Mac was the only thing keeping me not changing to Altitude. For years, Chad Brown did anything you asked, and you let him go, too. The others were boring. Zach is okay, but D-Mac was the only real journalist. Phillip Lindsey will be great in a decade...right about the time he goes to KOA for Buffs talk.
Counters Clint: 
Yay. I can finally listen to 104.3 during drive time again. I left after Alfred Williams left; at least he would call out D-Bag's...I mean, D-Mac's stupidity. Everybody else was too nice to his frat-boy type of sports "analysis."
Replies Aaron:
Denver sports analysts are cringe.
Notes Dhiraj:
104.3 has been slow to recognize that Denver is home to more than just the Broncos fans. I stopped listening when they only focused on the Broncos drafts during the Nuggets playoff run.
Suggests Michael:
Hope D-Mac goes to Altitude radio 92.5.
Offers Scott:
Radio is a dying media…podcasts are current and the future. Once big Alfred left The Drive, it was over.
Concludes Chris:
What's radio???
Do you listen to The Fan? Altitude 92.5? What do you think of the moves? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
