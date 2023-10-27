Palestine Supporters Targeting Denver's Golda Meir House With Anti-Israel Protests

"Burn in hell!" a pro-Palestine supporter can be heard shouting on video captured by Westword.
"Rot in hell! Allahu Akbar!" the man says, directing his statements at two people who are standing silently in front of the museum and holding the national flag of Israel.
Paul Nelson Jr., an organizer with Students for a Democratic Society, helped lead the rally and was also an emcee for a demonstration that went down at the house on October 11. He tells Westword that SDS has teamed up with several other groups, including the Muslim Student Association and Middle Eastern Student Association, for the pro-Palestine efforts — and they're not going anywhere anytime soon.
"The end goal of the rallies is to continue to amass a broad support of the movement to end U.S. aid to Israel, and to divest from these companies, these corporations. That's the goal," says Nelson. "There will likely be future actions around this; it depends on how the university responds to the demands we're levying. If they decide to take a step and stand on the right side of history with the people of Palestine and the people around the world, we welcome that. We welcome a speedy campaign. But if it's going to take a year, two years, three years to advance and to force them to divest, we'll do that, too."
"The Auraria Higher Education Center supports all individuals' First Amendment rights and encourages its student population and community members to protest in a safe and peaceful manner," says Rebecca Ruiz, director of marketing and campus relations. "AHEC and the Auraria Campus Police Department’s top priority will always be the safety of the community and the protesters, while also ensuring that the First Amendment rights of any individuals entering onto the Auraria campus who intend to peaceably assemble are protected."
Ruiz estimates that around 75 to 100 people attended the October 25 rally, which ended peacefully with no arrests or major violent incidents.
Nelson and the SDS were able to peacefully lead the group through campus before eventually setting up shop outside the Meir museum, where there were several heated moments caught on camera, but no physical bouts of violence.
Meir, who was born in Ukraine in 1898, fled with her family to America in 1906 to escape religious persecution. She spent seven years in Wisconsin before running away to Denver to avoid an arranged marriage. Meir lived with her sister, niece and brother-in-law at a duplex at 1606-1608 Julian Street.
Video below shows things getting heated at one point during the “Walkout for Gaza” rally at the Golda Meir House Museum on the @AurariaCampus in Denver…— Chris Perez (@yankee_MSU) October 25, 2023
(via @denverwestword) https://t.co/L7bmkz5Fqp pic.twitter.com/WBb2lfApmN
In 1982, nearly a decade after her tenure as Israel's prime minister was over (and several years after her death), community activists and politicians saved the home from demolition and moved it to 1146 Ninth Street in Auraria, where it currently stands. The property earned historic landmark status in 1995.
In one exchange caught by Westword, Ort responds with why Israel attacked sites in Gaza after someone asked, "You guys have been bombing us against [largely] rocks?"
Ort replied: "Nobody wants to bomb anybody. But there's rockets. They have to take out the rockets."
During another back-and-forth with the crowd, which was held back by a barricade, Ort points to pictures that the Chabad of Auraria had set up outside the Golda Meir house, showing children that he says are being held hostage, and shouts: "We can talk when they free those babies!"
A pro-Palestine demonstrator, who was wearing a red bicycle helmet and appeared to join the rally mid-ride, is caught on video cursing out several people and giving them the middle finger.
Flags for both Palestine and Israel were ripped out of the hands of supporters by people on both sides, with tug-of-war skirmishes. Campus police officers were forced to step in several times because of the altercations, with one incident seeing a pro-Palestine woman being pushed by a pro-Israel man after she and others began surrounding him and "getting in [his] face," according to the pro-Israel supporter. Cops let the man go with a warning.
A student who appeared to have no affiliation with either side was caught on camera criticizing the pro-Palestine supporters for provoking the pro-Israeli individual.
More video showing things getting heated during the “Walkout for Gaza” rally at the Golda Meir House Museum on the @AurariaCampus in Denver…— Chris Perez (@yankee_MSU) October 25, 2023
(via @denverwestword) https://t.co/L7bmkz5Fqp pic.twitter.com/YdwTRmHNnf
"When you all are sitting there circling around one dude and there's six of y'all, it don't matter who y'all are. I'm not going to sit here and pretend that's not an 'intimidating' situation," the student says to some of the people who surrounded the pro-Israeli individual.
"That's not on us," a pro-Palestine demonstrator fires back.
"If they want more supporters, if they want more Israelis out here, get they asses out here," she says. "You don't got numbers? That's not on us."
After exchanging more words, the concerned man says: "To sit here and say this is a peaceful protest. ...Sitting there, circling around, antagonizing someone, is not peaceful." He adds that he witnessed at least one woman "put her hands on the dude," in reference to the pro-Israel supporter.
At several points during the rally, students and SDS members chanted things like "Free Palestine" and "Long Live Palestine," which the pro-Israel crowd tried to drown out by blasting music from a DJ setup.
"It's Jewish music," says Ofir Harari, the DJ for the day. "It's about praising God and supporting Israel."
The main objective of the SDS-led crowd, according to Nelson and others Westword spoke to, was to call for an end to U.S. aid to Israel and possibly influence the schools at Auraria to take a stance against Israel. But at one point, they also called for the booting the Golda Meir house from campus.
"It's disgusting," Nelson tells the crowd. "It shouldn't be on our campus. The students deserve to use this building for something different, something not related to Zionism."
Asked to elaborate, Nelson tells Westword: "We're intentional about choosing the Golda Meir house. Golda Meir was a 'labor Zionist,' whatever that means. Like what, progressive Zionism? Nothing progressive about a dispossessed ideology of settler colonialism. And we make sure to educate the students that show up to this that we are not anti-Semites; many of our students in SDS are Jewish, and as a Gentile, I've stood with Jewish Voice for Peace in this, and we say that the most anti-Semitic thing you can offer is Zionism. And so the Golda Meir house — last week the student media group, the TV news, put out a statement saying that this is a home for Jewish students on campus, just tying everybody to this like monument designism and to the occupation. Jewish students are not interested in that. At least the Jewish students that are in SDS and organizing against it; we had several out today."
Describing the Golda Meir museum, Nelson adds, "It's a waste of space on our campus. And honestly, it's a spit in the face to students that go here."
During the rally, things got tense when both sides shouted at each other outside the Golda Meir house. But not everyone was fighting.
Off in a corner and away from the crowd, Westword saw two students — Colin M., a junior at MSU, and Sarah Rones, an MSU sophomore — having an emotional and heartfelt conversation.
Here’s video showing #ProPalestine and #ProIsrael supporters debating over the #IsraelHamasWar during the “Walkout for Gaza” rally at the Golda Meir House Museum on the @AurariaCampus in Denver…— Chris Perez (@yankee_MSU) October 25, 2023
(via @denverwestword) https://t.co/L7bmkz5Fqp pic.twitter.com/K5cdTiXw71
"I wasn't talking to anyone, because I didn't want to start any conflict, and I don't want someone to get in my face again, because people had been getting in my face all day," Rones recalls. "So when I saw that he was being very calm about it, I thought, 'Okay, this is someone I can approach.' And so we had a very good conversation. I wanted to hear him out; I want to learn about the other side. I'm open-minded, but I am still rooted in that I'm a Jewish person and want to stand for Jewish people. So when we were able to have a good conversation like that, it felt good to know we could have that connection."
Colin, too, was relieved to be able to have a civil conversation with a person who thinks differently. "I think — and we talked about this — one of the biggest issues with this situation right now, especially in the U.S., is the misinformation that's coming out, and I think [the conversation] started because there was someone else making a scene, and I had said that Zionism and Israel are anti-Semitic, and she heard that and we talked about that," says Colin (who asked not to be identified by a last name).
He adds, "I truly believe in the humanity of people, and if everyone had the right information and had actual background and context on both sides — the full history — not just starting on October 7, or even starting in 1948, either, they could communicate better. It goes back beyond that."
Rones replies: "Yes, many years."
Both agree that their chat was a perfect example of what pro-Palestine and pro-Israel supporters in the U.S. should be doing more of — talking and trying to understand why each side feels the way that they do.
"Even though we may have disagreements between each other, we were still able to uphold a mature conversation," Rones concludes. "And I think that maturity really needs to flow in this campus and every college campus."