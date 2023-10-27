Palestine Supporters Targeting Denver's Golda Meir House With Anti-Israel Protests

click to enlarge Pro-Israel supporters stood outside the Golda Meir House Museum for hours while confronted by pro-Palestine demonstrators. Chris Perez

Video below shows things getting heated at one point during the “Walkout for Gaza” rally at the Golda Meir House Museum on the @AurariaCampus in Denver…



(via @denverwestword) https://t.co/L7bmkz5Fqp pic.twitter.com/WBb2lfApmN — Chris Perez (@yankee_MSU) October 25, 2023



In 1982, nearly a decade after her tenure as Israel's prime minister was over (and several years after her death), community activists and politicians saved the home from demolition and moved it to 1146 Ninth Street in Auraria, where it currently stands. The property earned historic landmark status in 1995.





click to enlarge Rabbi Yisreal Ort, co-founder of Chabad of Auraria Campus, was on hand to provide services for Jewish students and speak to pro-Palestine supporters. Chris Perez

click to enlarge Demonstrators promised more protests outside the Golda Meir House Museum. Chris Perez