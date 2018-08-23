Guns-Rights and -Safety Advocates Celebrate "Family-Friendly" Denver Guns Day

For gun owners worried that those pesky liberals are going to revoke the Second Amendment, local firearm fanatics have organized Denver Guns Day on Saturday, August 25, at the Bristlecone Shooting Center in Lakewood.

In addition to learning about firearms safety, participants will be able to speak with lawyers specializing in self-defense law and gun-industry experts about mental health, and listen in on a panel discussion about guns and marijuana. Gun fans of all ages are invited to join in on the talks.

The list of guests attending reads like a who's who of national and local gun-rights celebrities. Edgar Antillon, who heads Guns for Everyone and once hosted a "White Appreciation Day" at his barbecue restaurant in rural Colorado in 2015, will be there, in addition to Maj Toure, founder of Black Guns Matter.