Hot Mic 9News Snowstorm Video: "I Knew on Monday We Were F*cked"

Early on, this weekend's snowstorm looked like a sterling example of hype over substance, as Westword readers made abundantly clear on Saturday, before the deluge of white stuff began in earnest.

We weren't the only media outlet hearing such grumbles. On the morning of March 13, personnel at 9News were smacked with criticism and responded with frustration, little knowing that their microphones were hot and their complaints were going out over a livestream.

Among the lines captured for posterity: "I knew on Monday we were fucked — when people were like, 'Eight feet of snow this weekend!' Because also, it wasn't us!"

The original video, which runs two hours, is still accessible on YouTube, and so are comments such as this one: "Can someone please inform the news station that these girls are talking crap and cussing on a [live] YouTube stream??" Another viewer added, "I am surprised that this video has not been taken down yet!"

The reason it remains is because the aforementioned hot-mic audio has now been silenced — but before that was done, a Westword reader managed to capture it on his phone and preserve the dialogue for posterity.

One key section begins at the 2:45 minute mark, when one of the speakers mocks grousers by way of an onomatopoeia-style impression: "'Nyah nyah nyah nyah nyah.'"

Shortly thereafter, someone says, "I want to kill myself.... We told you it wasn't going to come on Saturday morning."

A second individual chimes in with this: "I think it's like that in any market that gets snow. I worked in Omaha last, and we got the same thing." In a mocking voice, she says, "I wish I could get paid for being wrong," before switching to her regular tone for this bon mot: "I'm like, 'Okay, great. Continue to flip your burgers.'"

As for the F-bomb, it's dropped around the 4:10 mark.

Here's the video. Enjoy.