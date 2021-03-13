Reader: Where Is This So-Called Storm?

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Weather forecasting has come a long way over the last three decades, says Marty Coniglio. Back in March 1990, when he told his news office that Denver would see a big blizzard in five days, his revelation was met with disbelief. Bigger and better computers doing more calculations led to better forecasts, he says.

So how much snow will Denver see this weekend? Looking at the models late Thursday, Coniglio went with totals of between 18 and 24 inches. But we're still a day or two away from seeing if he's right. In the meantime, readers have been posting a flurry of comments on the Westword Facebook post of Coniglio's story on improvements in weather forecasting. Asks Christopher:



Where is this so-called storm?



Adds Layla:



Even the weatherman managed to create panic. Springtime in Colorado, we always get heavy wet snow!



Responds Chris:

Quick...everybody run to King Soopers and beat the hell out of each other over the last bag of gluten-free kale burgers!!!!

Replies James:



Liquor stores are gonna be super-spreader events!

Notes Kevin:



Forecasted temps are 36 degrees all weekend; can't get two feet of snow above 32 degrees. Looks like a rainy weekend for Denver.



Suggests Jamil:



Anywhere from two inches to four feet. Anyone can predict that.



Comments Brent:



All of the forecasters get the same feed and models from NWS. So if they miss, all go down with the ship.



Says Diane:



Great article. Miss you, Marty. Glad you are still around and keeping us informed.



Adds Ken:



I always liked fellow pilot Marty. Didn't know he was a flaming liberal. I thought he was further to the right than the faaaar left news department at Channel 9.



Wonders Sean:



Since when does weather prediction have anything to do with politics?

Good question. By the way, the final National Weather Service assessment of that March 1990 storm: "Snowfall totals for the storm varied from 18 to 50 inches in the foothills above 6 thousand feet, 9 to 24 inches west of I-25, and 2 to 12 inches over eastern metro Denver. Snowfall from the storm totaled 11.8 inches at Stapleton International Airport, where the maximum snow depth on the ground was 7 inches due to melting."

How big do you think this weekend's snowstorm will be? Any bet on the final snowfall measurement? Post a comment or email editorial@westword.com.