Prime Numbers: Hiring Deion Sanders Could Add Up for the University of Colorado

Deion Sanders brings a big persona to the University of Colorado.

Eighteen of last year's team members graduated or had no more NCAA eligibility.

Coach Prime and team members during a workout.

Sanders and former Denver Bronco Shannon Sharpe.

When Bill McCartney took over the football program back in the 1980s, the players he recruited had trouble adjusting to Boulder, often being met with suspicion by the city's residents and running into legal dilemmas.