The Biggest Signs Colorado Housing Market Is Coming Back to Earth

The Colorado housing market has been running at hyperspeed over the past several years, despite some of the country's worst affordability in Denver and beyond. But things may finally be on the cusp of change.

According to a new report from the Colorado Association of Realtors, sales of single-family homes, townhouses and condominiums fell dramatically in September. The number of single-family homes purchased dipped by a striking 14.6 percent, while townhouse-condo transactions tumbled by 15.2 percent.