Is Denver’s 16th Street Too Dangerous for Children?

By many crime metrics, Denver is safer than it's been in years.

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When Westword released the 2026 Best of Denver, one award caused a bit of a stir online: We named 16th Street as the Best Place to Take a Kid in Denver. In comments, concerned parents called 16th Street “dangerous” and suggested our recommendation that children go there was “malicious.” And Daron in Littleton asked: “The city would have to pay me to take my kids to 16th Street. This has to be a joke, right?” So, for the first edition of our Weekly WTF series, we looked into the safety of 16th Street.

Is 16th Street Unsafe? The reputation of 16th Street took a major hit in recent years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, foot traffic plummeted, businesses shuttered and crime surged both in Denver and nationwide. Then, construction for 16th Street Mall’s renovation project started in 2022, clogging the corridor with fences and deterring visitors when the street still hadn’t recovered from the pandemic fallout. The situation came to a head in January 2025, when a knife-wielding assailant stabbed four people along the mall, killing two. For many, 16th Street had become a no-go zone. But as anyone who has visited 16th Street since it reopened last fall can tell you, things have changed. By many crime metrics, Denver is safer than it’s been in years.

Why Did 16th Street Win a Best of Denver? Best of Denver editorial picks are determined by Westword’s editors and writers. But the Best Place to Take a Kid in Denver award was unique in that it was chosen by a non-staff member: my six-year-old niece, Olive.