Reader: Hickenlooper Is a Republican Pretending to Be a Democrat

The worst-kept secret in politics was finally — and formally — confirmed when Colorado Politics' Joey Bunch reported on September 17 that Governor John Hickenlooper has created a political action committee, "putting him a giant step closer to jumping into the race for president in 2020," Bunch wrote.
Although a generally popular governor, Hickenlooper's tenure hasn't been immune to controversy. Here's what readers think about Hick as a possible presidential candidate.
Says Peter:
I’ve liked Hick through his governorship (a few things have certainly rubbed me the wrong way, though), but sadly I truly don’t think he has national appeal for president. Best of luck, though; he’s certainly not any worse than who’s sitting in the chair
Karen explains:
No, thanks. We have GOT to do better! I know we set the bar really low with our choices in 2016, but we need to raise the bar and get better candidates on the ballot. Hick ain't one.
Chris argues:
Reason #1: He will guarantee a Trump second term.
Scott offers:
He told the voters to go screw themselves too many times. I'm not going to vote for someone just because they are more popular socially.
John notes:
Definitely a no. Especially after he decided to turn down CBD for medical use. He's only looking at his bank account, not what's best for citizens.
Jeff argues:
As a moderate, he might stand out in a field of hard-core leftists. I do wonder if he has deep enough pockets to last through South Carolina if he doesn't get name recognition and support. He might get a lot of credit for the booming Colorado economy.
Jeannie offers:
Run for Senate first! We need to be rid of Cory Gardner.
Janet explains:
John will do well. He's smart, calculated, listens to everybody, not just his constituents. He has brought Colorado prestige, a strong economy, jobs and the arts. He is very likable.
Geoff concludes:
He's a Republican pretending to be a Democrat.
"Ten Reasons Why John Hickenlooper Should Run for President"
Back in January 2017, as Donald Trump was being inaugurated, we offered ten reasons why John Hickenlooper should run for president. Twenty months later, they hold just as true.
Among them: Hickenlooper has supported legal recreational marijuana (even though he initially opposed Amendment 64, he stepped up to push through the state's program — and push against Jeff Sessions). He'd guarantee better political ads. And bring beer back to the White House, of course.
What do you think of John Hickenlooper's possible run for president? Let us know in a comment or at editorial@westword.com.
