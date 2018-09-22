Reader: Hickenlooper Is a Republican Pretending to Be a Democrat

The worst-kept secret in politics was finally — and formally — confirmed when Colorado Politics' Joey Bunch reported on September 17 that Governor John Hickenlooper has created a political action committee, "putting him a giant step closer to jumping into the race for president in 2020," Bunch wrote.

Although a generally popular governor, Hickenlooper's tenure hasn't been immune to controversy. Here's what readers think about Hick as a possible presidential candidate.

Says Peter:



I’ve liked Hick through his governorship (a few things have certainly rubbed me the wrong way, though), but sadly I truly don’t think he has national appeal for president. Best of luck, though; he’s certainly not any worse than who’s sitting in the chair

