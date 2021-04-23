 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Crime |

Meet Jacob Clark, Latest Coloradan Charged in U.S. Capitol Riot

Michael Roberts | April 23, 2021 | 9:25am
Jacob Clark, circled, is seen in a fighting stance in a screen capture from January 6 shared in his FBI affidavit.
Jacob Clark, circled, is seen in a fighting stance in a screen capture from January 6 shared in his FBI affidavit.
Federal Bureau of Investigation
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Another Coloradan is facing federal charges in relation to the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He's Jacob Clark of Trinidad — and according to a Federal Bureau of Investigation affidavit, he was identified in part because he shared photos of himself inside the building on social media.

As first reported by CBS4, on April 22 Clark appeared at a U.S. District Court hearing in Denver, at which he learned of the charges he'll be facing: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, and obstruction of justice/Congress.

According to the document, a friend of Clark's provided the feds with images from a now-deleted social media account that showed him inside the Capitol on the January 6. Investigators were also able to identify Clark by comparing images of him from U.S. Capitol riot videos with his driver's license photo.

Related Stories

Among the screen captures included is the one at the top of this post, in which Clark appears to be preparing to fight a member of the Capitol's security staff. The document states that while there was no actual contact in this instance, Clark is said to have been among a group that physically engaged officers trying to bar their entry into another part of the building.

In this FBI screen capture, Jacob Clark can be seen getting in the face of a law enforcer.
In this FBI screen capture, Jacob Clark can be seen getting in the face of a law enforcer.
Federal Bureau of Investigation

A second shot shows Clark confronting a law enforcement officer who, when confronted, insisted that he was simply doing his job in trying to deny access to the invaders.

"So were the Nazis!" Clark is quoted as screaming in reply. "Stand down!"

By our count, Clark is the sixth person from Colorado to face federal charges related to the insurrection. The others are Littleton's Patrick Montgomery, Woodland Park's Robert Gieswein, Colorado Springs's Klete Keller and Glenn Wes Croy, and Indian Hills' Jeffrey Sabol. Some news agencies continue to include Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr. with the Colorado crew, but he's actually from Georgia, and had just returned from a ski vacation. And while Frederick's Harlan Boen and Englewood's Stanley Williams were also arrested on January 6, the charges against them are local.

Clark was released after yesterday's hearing. For his next court appearance, a federal session in the District of Columbia slated for April 29, he's expected to take part remotely.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.