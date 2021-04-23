Meet Jacob Clark, Latest Coloradan Charged in U.S. Capitol Riot

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Another Coloradan is facing federal charges in relation to the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He's Jacob Clark of Trinidad — and according to a Federal Bureau of Investigation affidavit, he was identified in part because he shared photos of himself inside the building on social media.

As first reported by CBS4, on April 22 Clark appeared at a U.S. District Court hearing in Denver, at which he learned of the charges he'll be facing: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, and obstruction of justice/Congress.

According to the document, a friend of Clark's provided the feds with images from a now-deleted social media account that showed him inside the Capitol on the January 6. Investigators were also able to identify Clark by comparing images of him from U.S. Capitol riot videos with his driver's license photo.

Among the screen captures included is the one at the top of this post, in which Clark appears to be preparing to fight a member of the Capitol's security staff. The document states that while there was no actual contact in this instance, Clark is said to have been among a group that physically engaged officers trying to bar their entry into another part of the building.

In this FBI screen capture, Jacob Clark can be seen getting in the face of a law enforcer. Federal Bureau of Investigation

A second shot shows Clark confronting a law enforcement officer who, when confronted, insisted that he was simply doing his job in trying to deny access to the invaders.

"So were the Nazis!" Clark is quoted as screaming in reply. "Stand down!"

By our count, Clark is the sixth person from Colorado to face federal charges related to the insurrection. The others are Littleton's Patrick Montgomery, Woodland Park's Robert Gieswein, Colorado Springs's Klete Keller and Glenn Wes Croy, and Indian Hills' Jeffrey Sabol. Some news agencies continue to include Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr. with the Colorado crew, but he's actually from Georgia, and had just returned from a ski vacation. And while Frederick's Harlan Boen and Englewood's Stanley Williams were also arrested on January 6, the charges against them are local.

Clark was released after yesterday's hearing. For his next court appearance, a federal session in the District of Columbia slated for April 29, he's expected to take part remotely.