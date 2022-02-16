Jared Polis's Reelection Campaign Portrays COVID as Yesterday's News

Governor Jared Polis officially launched his reelection campaign on February 15. But while much of his first term in office was defined by his response to COVID-19, his pitch for another four years goes to extremes to downplay the disease — a process that's been underway for the past couple of months.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Polis portrayed himself as something of a wartime governor, with the virus as the enemy. During his March 25, 2020, announcement of a statewide stay-at-home order, he compared the sacrifices Coloradans would be making to those exhibited by Americans during global conflicts of the twentieth century.
Over time, however, many Coloradans chafed at the lockdown and subsequent COVID-19 restrictions, including orders related to masking at indoor public places and schools, and Polis was a convenient target for their ire. But while current cases and hospitalizations are declining following the Omicron surge, the chances of a future spike remain too real to risk declaring victory.
Instead, Polis has dialed back the COVID-19 content in public discussions. His last press conference devoted solely to the subject of the disease took place on December 29; he also offered a brief update during a January 5 media event that mainly focused on recovery efforts related to the Marshall fire.
The slogan for his re-election campaign is "Keep Colorado Moving Forward." COVID-19 wasn't mentioned in the text of the February 15 announcement, and the word "pandemic" was used just once. The messaging is similar in the video created for the launch.
Near the start, Polis says, "I don't have to tell Coloradans what the last few years have been like. You've lived it. We're still living it." With that, a brief shot of Polis speaking in front of a mobile COVID-19 vaccination bus is shown before he adds, "But Colorado has always been about moving forward." The rest of the footage focuses on issues such as free kindergarten and preschool, sales tax rebates, a co-pay cap on insulin, programs to reduce greenhouse gas pollution and build affordable housing, and so on. While a few images show Polis or others wearing face coverings, the virus goes unmentioned.
Here's the video.
Conor Cahill, spokesperson for the governor's office, denies that Polis is trying to understate COVID. "The state health department continues to conduct weekly media avails to inform the public of the state of the virus in Colorado," he emphasizes. "Since the start of the legislative session, the governor has held biweekly press avails, often begins those with updates on pressing matters and has been available to answer questions related to COVID. We have also shifted our location to make it more easily accessible for the Capitol press corps during the legislative session."
According to Polis campaign spokesperson Amber Miller, "The governor continues to be focused on getting people vaccinated, making sure our hospitals are well equipped to address volume, and working to recover our economy and small businesses. There is still hard work ahead to manage the impacts of this virus on our people and communities. But he’s optimistic that we can tackle the challenges that have come out of the pandemic while continuing to move Colorado forward. The governor is a proven and hardworking leader for our state who will continue to do what’s right for Colorado, always fighting to get us to better, brighter days."
The kind of brighter days when no one has to talk about COVID-19.