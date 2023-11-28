 What Was Jason Segel Doing in Denver? | Westword
The Jason Segel Tour of Denver: Actor Spends Weekend in the Mile High City

From slurping noodles at Osaka Ramen to petting flamingos at the zoo, actor Jason Segel made the most of a recent trip to Denver.
November 28, 2023
Jason Segel posing with fans at Denver's Osaka Ramen (left) and the Cirque: Spirit of Christmas show (right).
Jason Segel posing with fans at Denver's Osaka Ramen (left) and the Cirque: Spirit of Christmas show (right). Osaka Ramen/Terri Miller Nelson
Who cares about President Joe Biden coming to Denver when Jason Segel is in town?

The beloved actor — known for shows and movies like Shrinking, How I Met Your Mother and Forgetting Sarah Marshall — spent Thanksgiving weekend in the Mile High City with his girlfriend, Kayla Radomski, a Denver-born actress and dancer.

Though the visit seemingly only lasted a few days, Segel made a big impact on the Denverites who crossed his path.

Here are some of the stops that Segel made during his time in Denver, so you, too, can experience the city like a celebrity.

Cirque: Spirit of Christmas

Segel's first reported sighting was on Saturday, November 25, at the matinee show of Cirque: Spirit of Christmas at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora.

Several cast members shared stories on social media about spotting Segel in the front row. They said he enthusiastically clapped and cheered during the performances, calling him the "greatest hype man ever." Segel even snapped a photo with one of the performers, Cassandra Nelson, her mother confirmed to Westword.

"Thanks to Jason Segel for being the only audience member with a pulse during our matinee show today," Kayce Meadows said in a Facebook post.

The show is still running through the end of the year. You can check out Cirque: Spirit of Christmas five days a week.
@kayla___moore Jason Segel! Thank you for being the best audience member ever !!! #theatre #musicaltheatre #audience #backstage #jasonsegel #thankyou ♬ original sound - Kayla Moore

Osaka Ramen

Later that afternoon, Segel headed to Denver's RiNo neighborhood to grab a bite at Osaka Ramen at the corner of 26th and Walnut streets. He told the staff that he found the place by googling "best ramen in Denver." General manager Caitlin Lapinel calls the experience the "highlight of my week."

"One of my staff members recognized him," she tells Westword. "I was like, 'There is no way that he's in our restaurant right now. That's too random.'"

Segel "was so sweet" and "incredibly down-to-earth and complimentary of the store, the decoration, the food," Lapinel says. "Just really, really laid-back and casual."

The actor's table ordered the birria and tonkotsu ramen bowls, according to Lapinel. Try them for yourself at Osaka Ramen, at 2611 Walnut Street.

When you ask Jason Segel what brought him into Osaka Ramen and he replies, “Well, I just googled the best ramen in Denver!” 🥹👏👏 Solid guy. Thanks for coming in!!

Posted by OSAKA RAMEN on Monday, November 27, 2023

The Denver Zoo

Segel spent Sunday with the animals, visiting the Denver Zoo alongside Radomski.

The zoo shared photos of the pair petting flamingos and feeding giraffes. The staff educated the couple on the creatures and Denver's wildlife conservation work.

"He visited the zoo because of a personal connection with one of our staff members," says zoo spokesperson Jake Kubié.

While you might have to be a VIP to get up close and personal with the flamingos, the zoo, at 2300 Steele Street, offers giraffe-feeding experiences year-round.

Actor Jason Segel and a few other special guests visited Denver Zoo over the weekend! We were delighted to share more...

Posted by Denver Zoo on Monday, November 27, 2023

Maggiano's Little Italy

Lastly, Segel appeared to finish off his Denver visit with a trip to the 16th Street Mall downtown, eating dinner at Maggiano's Little Italy.

Matthew Meidinger says he served Segel at Maggiano's on Sunday night, November 26.

“Jason and his family were very gracious and respectful," Meidinger says. "He took some of his personal time to entertain staff and guests alike. It was a pleasure to serve them.”

Meidinger tells Westword that Segel ordered meatballs and a side of broccoli for dinner, and a soda water with lemon to drink. Give it a try at the Denver Pavilions — or any of the other 52 Maggiano's locations across the country.

For all of the Denverites who missed out on seeing Segel this weekend, don't give up hope: Now you know the best spots to lie in wait for when he (possibly) comes back.
Hannah Metzger is a Westword staff writer. A proud lifelong Coloradan, she was born and raised in Aurora and studied journalism at the University of Colorado Boulder. She's covered the Denver metro area since 2020, writing about everything from crime to state government.
