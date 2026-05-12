Jeffco Superintendent Stepping Down After Slew of Controversies

Following an era marred by controversy, Jeffco Public Schools Superintendent Tracy Dorland announced her resignation on May 8.

Her exit will take place on July 5, after five bumpy years that saw eight staff arrests regarding sexual assault allegations, a direct attack from the Trump administration’s Department of Education and a vote of no confidence from the district’s teachers’ union.

Dorland did not mention the turbulent times in her resignation letter, instead pointing toward increased graduation rates and academic growth during her tenure, which began in April 2021.

“From the outset, my commitment was to bring stability to a system that had experienced significant turnover and disruption, and to position Jeffco for a stronger, more sustainable future,” Dorland said in her letter.

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In a statement addressing Dorland’s resignation, Board of Education President Michelle Applegate said the superintendent “led the district through a period of significant challenge and change, bringing stability and a clear focus on students.”

The state’s second-largest school district first gained scrutiny under Dorland in 2023, when multiple employees were arrested and charged with crimes related to sexually assaulting or grooming students. This included a child sexual assault material investigation into David Weiss, Jeffco’s former chief of schools, in December 2024.

Weiss later shot and killed himself in Maryland, according to the state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

There were eight reported sexual misconduct-related incidents throughout the district between the end of 2023 and April 2026.

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The question of student safety eventually led to a letter from the Jefferson County Education Association (JCEA) on May 27, 2025, announcing a vote of no confidence in the superintendent’s leadership. Among several grievances, the letter claimed Dorland lacked transparency regarding the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation into Weiss.

Following Dorland’s resignation announcement, the JCEA called the relationship between her and the union “tumultuous,” citing differences of opinion over the budget and future funding, including the nearly $60 million district deficit going into the 2026-2027 school year.

“We wish Superintendent Dorland the best in her future endeavors, and hope this is a new opportunity for our district to build real stability and transparency with our community,” the union added.

Title IX and Safety Audit A week after the letter of no confidence in 2025, the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced it was investigating the district for potential Title IX violations after reports of “allowing male students to access female bathrooms, locker rooms and overnight accommodations, and to compete in female sports.”

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The investigation was part of a series of similar probes under the Trump administration, ultimately resulting in a claim that the district was in violation in March of this year.

The district has not directly responded to the allegations despite threats from the OCR of federal funding cuts, but Jeffco Public Schools did ask for clarification on a range of discrepancies in the department’s determination letter. The district, under Dorland, has maintained that its policies follow Title IX, citing Colorado High School Activities Association bylaws that allow transgender athletes to participate in sports matching their gender identities.

At a board of education meeting on May 11, parents and members of Jeffco Kids First, a watchdog group that has battled the district in the past and initially reported the potential Title IX violations to the OCR, presented a safety audit conducted by the online school-safety software company Gaggle.

Gaggle completed the district audit over a 75-day period in the spring of 2025 and combed through nearly 81,000 student email accounts. The audit found 3,088 items classified as “Questionable Content” (QCON), or items potentially involving cyberbullying, pornography, suicide or other concerning behavior.

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Exact examples included a sixth grader’s suicide note and an alleged hit list.

According to the audit obtained by Westword, Gaggle typically sees around 140 QCONs per month in a district of about 25,000 students, placing Jeffco’s 75-day QCON count well above the average.

Jeffco Kids First claimed to have gotten the audit through a records request from the district, and questioned why the district did not make the report public.

The safety audit came just a few months before a 16-year-old student shot two schoolmates and killed himself at Evergreen High School on September 10, 2025.

Regardless of Dorland’s resignation, issues surrounding the district will continue forward with budget cuts still looming and criminal cases still wrapping up. Groups like Jeffco Kids First and the Rocky Mountain Conservative Alliance still plan to nip at the district’s heels, now turning their attention to Chief Legal Counsel Julie Tolleson.

The district, on the other hand, has begun its search for Dorland’s replacement and will select an interim superintendent later this summer.