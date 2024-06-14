Jefferson County Pauses Controversial Trailhead Plans

The hiking area in Coal Creek wouldn't open until 2027; JCOS has until then to pick a location for the trailhead, design the trails and obtain proper permitting, according to planners. Trail construction will begin before the trailhead and parking lot because of seasonal limitations and because the trails take more time, but the county has no firm deadline for trail construction.

"Don't let hikers come up there," Blue Mountain resident Leslie Woodruff said. "People will die, because there's not any infrastructure, there's no way out...It will be like leaving a concert in Red Rocks: we won't get out."

click to enlarge About a dozen Blue Mountain Estate residents argued on Wednesday June 12 that putting a trailhead outside their neighborhood will endanger their lives. Bennito L. Kelty

Residents also worried that the influx of hikers will damage habitats and grazing grounds of the elk and jumping mice and move the elk migration patterns across Highway 72, where they could be hit by a car.

Kristina Duff, a senior planner for JCOS, addressed the fear that swarms of hikers and cars would block the route of a fire evacuation, assuring the site would have "a lower visitation" and will likely even rely on reservations.



"This would not be a fee-based system. We're free-to-access parks," Duff said. "But it's something to manage the volumes."