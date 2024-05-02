Local Artist Builds Hidden Migrant Camps in Cat-and-Mouse Game With City





In November, he began working with migrants, most of whom are from Venezuela.



Infante has opened and operated four migrant encampments so far, he says, including two on Tower Road. In late March, he built the foundation for a migrant encampment in Central Park, located in the middle of a bare stretch of grass and dirt road under a four-lane overpass. It's tucked into a spot where a creek and railroad pinch together, next to jagged rocks that take up the shade of the overpass, while the rest of the hills and green grass stretch behind a fence, to the back of warehouses and unfinished construction projects.



Union Pacific, the railroad company that owns the property, posted a notice last week on April 22 that the encampment will be swept on Monday, May 6. The company will work with the city to clear the encampment that day, Union Pacific spokesperson Mike Jaixen says.



"Not only is trespassing on railroad property illegal, it is dangerous to be setting up camps within a few feet of railroad tracks," Jaixen says. "For their safety, we're asking everyone in this camp to please leave railroad property."



Infante says that once the city and Union Pacific sweep the encampment, he'll build another and keep it hidden as long as possible, as he did with this one.



Denver Human Services spokesperson Jon Ewing says the city isn't interested in playing cat-and-mouse with Infante.



"When we are not aware of an encampment, or where it is located, it is all but impossible for us to help," he says. "We have too much going on to play games, especially when it comes to people’s lives."



The encampment sits at the foot of a hill that has Union Pacific tracks on top of it, with no barrier between them. Upon opening more than a month ago, the encampment had about twenty people, but the head count has grown to more than ninety, including nineteen children. The City of Denver estimates that 73 people are at the encampment, including sixteen kids, a couple of teenagers and at least two pregnant women.



A handful of migrants have cars parked there, none with license plates. While kids blew bubbles or rode on bikes through the dirt in the middle of the encampment, people continued asking Infante for various tools and supplies — and even though Infante could reach into the back of his pickup truck for just about anything, he came up short for items like a car jack.

click to enlarge The number of people at the migrant encampment in Central Park is estimated to be between seventy and ninety. Bennito L. Kelty



"People involved with the encampment wouldn’t communicate any details around it, down to the location, so we couldn’t do any outreach," Ewing says. "Because this encampment was kept from us, we’re now getting started on providing outreach to every single person staying there. At the end of the day, we don’t feel like you walk thousands of miles to this country to live in a tent, so we’re going to do everything in our power to help them out."



According to Ewing, the city typically receives information about encampments from migrants seeking city services or local residents supporting an encampment.



"For example, we had a really good relationship with folks involved with the Elitch camp," Ewing says. "If a family showed up, we could immediately drop by and help."



Infante understands Union Pacific's concern, and says it's been "really nice" about moving them along. But he doesn't feel the same way about the city.



"They ended up giving us some time," Infante acknowledges, but adds, "The city is the one who comes out with cops."

Infante recently began handing out bus passes given to him by the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment, but he's run out at the moment, so most of the migrants at the encampment, like Emerson Villareal, don't know where they're going after their tents are swept on Monday.



"We'll wait until the scheduled day to see where we'll go," Villareal says. "All of us will leave together."



Infante expects to build another similar encampment and take people there.

"We're still looking for places," Infante says. "We have, like, three different places we're hoping for, but we're trying to hide it because we get swept if people know. We can't bring in volunteers, because then they say, 'Oh, we helped out here,' and then we get swept the next day."

click to enlarge Arthur Infante, a Denver artist, built up and took care of a migrant encampment in Central Park, and he plans to do it again. Bennito L. Kelty



In the main kitchen, where Infante keeps a picture of his mother (hence the name My Mother's Kitchen), he tailors food to the tastes of Venezuelans, who have



"I'll make a caldo-type stew that they recognize everything in there. Sometimes people bring something and they don't recognize it; they'll recognize the chicken or the carrots, but they will not eat it," he says. "They won't eat burritos or tacos either, nothing spicy. They're like the Norwegians of South America: no spice, plain as day."



A couple of men at the encampment had chicken pox last month, so the city came on Tuesday to vaccinate migrants. A group from Denver Street Outreach showed up unexpectedly on Tuesday, Infante says, but were welcome all the same.

click to enlarge Emerson Villareal doesn't know where he's going after his tent is swept on Monday, but he says everyone will leave together. Bennito L. Kelty



Sarah Plastino, the director of Denver's newcomer program, has come twice since last Thursday to bring water and talk to people.

Three Americans have stayed at the encampment so far, Infante says. On Tuesday, April 30, homeless resident Beau Barrett showed up to pitch his tent. He told Infante that he learned about the encampment from the police.

"I've been around town, and the cops keep moving me," Barrett told Infante. "They said this is where you set up at if you're going to live in a tent."



Infante gave Barrett a rundown on the neighbors next to his new tent space (a single man and an older woman who keeps to herself), where the kitchen and bathrooms were, and the rules and expectations.



"The problem is we're trying to find another spot to move, we have to move. We've been on Union Pacific land, but they've been pretty cool," Infante tells him. "So don't put too much work into your place. Just get comfortable."



Infante promised to invite Barrett to the next encampment "if you're a good person and help out." Barrett nodded, telling Infante, "I don't have a problem helping out."





