Colorado GOP Chair Kristi Burton Brown Tied to Crazy Election Conspiracy Group

October 6, 2021 8:50AM

In an October 2020 appearance before members of FEC United, Kristi Burton Brown talked up a Law & Policy Center connected to the organization.
Documents in the lawsuit filed by Eric Coomer, a former Dominion Voting System executive, against the campaign to reelect President Donald Trump identify Kristi Burton Brown as having led FEC United, an outfit dedicated to pushing bogus election-fraud stories, during the period when she was vice chair of the Colorado Republican Party. Burton Brown now chairs the Colorado GOP.

The revelation comes from Joe Oltmann, another target of Coomer's lawsuit, who's now head of FEC United, which sponsored a number of so-called "Stop the Steal" protests in November 2020, after Trump was defeated by now-President Joe Biden. FEC United was also among the groups that hosted the October 10, 2020, "Patriot Muster" at which demonstrator Lee Keltner was killed during a confrontation with Matthew Doloff, a security guard working for 9News. Doloff, who wasn't licensed to serve as a security guard in Denver, has pleaded not guilty in the Keltner shooting, which took place at Civic Center Park.

Here's an excerpt from Oltmann's deposition in the case, which was first reported by the Colorado Times Recorder.
Q. Who was the president of FEC United at that time in November of 2020?
A. Kristi Burton Brown.
Q. And when did Ms. Brown stop being president?
A. I don't recall.
Q. Why was — there was a period of time Mr. Butler testified where FEC United did not have a president: Is that right?
A. Yes.
Q. Why did Ms. Brown step down as president?
A. She ran for Colorado GOP chair
Burton Brown has not responded to multiple interview requests from Westword related to FEC United. However, she spoke to us back in March, prior to the vote for GOP chair, for a story illustrated by the screen capture above; the image is from an October 2020 video published by the Colorado Times Recorder in which she addressed a group of FEC United members about a prospective Law & Policy Center that she portrayed as a conservative alternative to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Here's that clip:
In Burton Brown's conversation with Westword six months ago, we asked if she believed the evidence-free assertion that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. Her response stopped short of fully embracing such notions, but included dog-whistle allusions to the concept that have become common for Republican politicians trying not to piss off folks on the party's Trumpy fringe.

"I think that in any election, there are always some instances of fraud — often on a small scale, sometimes on a larger scale," she contended. "But I'm only going to talk about the Colorado election. That's what matters in Colorado. Republicans around the state and other voters just have questions about what happened, and those questions haven't been answered. And I believe voters deserve answers."

Westword also reached out to U.S. Representative Ken Buck, who chaired the Colorado GOP during the period when Burton Brown was vice chair, to ask if he knew about her FEC United activities at the time; he, too, has not yet gotten back to us. And attempts to reach Oltmann have been unsuccessful.

Will Burton Brown's apparent complicity in spreading lies about the 2020 election hurt the chances of Colorado Republicans in the 2022 midterms? Not among those who buy these fantasies. But moderate voters who might consider backing Republicans could well be repelled by any association with people who have swallowed the Trump line about election chicanery. After all, the incumbent lost Colorado by 14 percent.

Click to read Eric Coomer v. Donald J. Trump Inc. and the compilation of FEC United exhibits and transcripts that includes Oltmann's statements about Kristi Burton Brown.
