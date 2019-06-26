Mr. Teal Shorts Latest Person Cited in Lakewood Youth Baseball Brawl

The man in the white shirt and teal shorts in this screen capture from a video on view below has been identified as Ean Vigil of Lakewood.

The June 15 youth baseball brawl in Lakewood captured in a video that went viral nationwide had already resulted in five citations as of last week. Now the Lakewood Police Department has issued a sixth, to 29-year-old Ean Vigil, who's believed to be the person at the center of the initial alert in the matter — the man in the white shirt and teal shorts seen above. But an LPD spokesman says a lot more people could find themselves in trouble with the law soon.

According to public-information officer John Romero, "We're looking at the possibility of citations in the double digits."

In the meantime, Romero rejects the theory frequently voiced on social media that the incident has left a black mark on Lakewood's reputation.

"This kind of thing is very rare and not indicative of what our community is and who the people we serve are," he maintains. "We're lucky it's a very isolated incident. This is a great community with great people, and I think everyone understands that most of the people involved in this melee are not from Lakewood."

True enough: The previous citations went to one person from Littleton (David Williams, 24) and a quartet from Denver (Ernest Vigil, 55, Manuel Garduno, 47, Manuel Garduno, Jr., 29, and Darren Garduno, 26). However, Romero confirms that Ean Vigil is a Lakewood resident.

An estimated fifteen to twenty people were part of the scrap, which took place at Westgate Elementary School and involved teams of seven-year-olds from Bear Creek and Denver. Adults came to blows after a disagreement over a call made by the game's umpire, age thirteen. Here's the video:

These adults took over the field and began assaulting each other on 6/15 during a youth baseball game. We're looking for any info, in particular to ID the man in the white shirt/teal shorts. Several people have already been cited in this fight and injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/ieenhwCrbU — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) June 18, 2019

The reaction to these images was frankly overwhelming, Romero says.

"We expected it to garner some attention," he concedes. "I think we were surprised by the amount of attention it got. But if it makes another parent stop and think before they act out in this way, we'll take it. The hope is that we can prevent future outbreaks, prevent future incidents like this from happening. Hopefully by seeing this video, a parent will stop and think, 'It's not worth it for me or my child.'"

He sees this lesson as one that applies generally to all adults with a connection to youth sports as opposed to something that can be specifically targeted at Lakewood.

"People are always going to get a little too aggressive at sporting events at any age," he contends. "You would hope that when it comes to seven-year-olds, people would be able to act like the adults they are. Unfortunately, that doesn't always happen. You have to expect that at some point, tempers will flare at an event like that. But it's too bad when it rises to the level of not just shouting and screaming, but of physical violence."

Because the clip received exposure on outlets as powerful as Good Morning America, the Lakewood Police Department was soon inundated with tips about the identity of participants — not that Romero is complaining. "The community did a fantastic job of helping us identify Mr. [Ean] Vigil and other people in the video, and because of that cooperation, we expect more citations in the coming weeks."

At the end of the day, he adds, "Our goal is to get all of these people cited and get the message out that this is not okay."