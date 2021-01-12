Lauren Boebert's Wild Attack After Resignation Calls Explode

The caption on this January 10 photo of Representative Lauren Boebert and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reads: "A sincere privilege to meet Secretary of State Pompeo, who has helped MAGA in so many ways. History will look kindly about how President Trump and he handled ISIS, Iran, Middle East peace deals, North Korea, China, etc. Secretary Pompeo is a true patriot!"

Calls for the resignation or expulsion of Lauren Boebert, newly elected U.S. Representative for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, went national this weekend, thanks in part to a CNN package about the controversial firebrand following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

On January 11, pressure on Boebert continued to build, with the hashtag #ResignBoebert going viral, racking up more than 23,000 tweets by the evening. In response, Boebert reacted in the spirit of Donald Trump, the outgoing president she reveres: She lashed out at enemies real and perceived in an angry statement, supplemented by selected past comments from left-wingers that she sees as worse than anything that ever fell from her lips.

The paranoia that drips from her words isn't delusional, since a wide variety of political enemies really are out to get the proud Second Amendment advocate, who's already announced her intention to pack a Glock handgun while going about her duties in Washington, D.C. A group called Rural Colorado United staged rallies advocating her ouster in recent days, and a January 7 open letter blessed by dozens of progressive officials and organizations demanded that Boebert and fellow Colorado rep Doug Lamborn, who joined her in opposing the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory, give up their gigs after allegedly helping to incite the Capitol riot.

The condemnations from Dems continued on January 11, including:

State representative Bri Buentello: "The congresswoman has conducted herself in a manner that is both un-American and beneath the dignity of the office she holds. Lauren Boebert can’t say she’s for freedom and the Constitution while standing with a seditious mob and tweeting ‘Today is 1776’ to encourage the rioters in the U.S. Capitol. I say this as a mom, a patriot, and a proud American: the peaceful transfer of power is one of the most important hallmarks of our democratic republic, and Lauren Boebert’s complicity in the attempt to stop that peaceful transfer of power disqualifies her from holding her office."

Montrose Democratic Party chair Kevin Kuns: "Lauren Boebert is embarrassing our district. I did not vote for her, but I had hoped as her constituent that Boebert would prioritize protecting the Constitution and helping the people of our district. Instead, Boebert has shown zero interest in upholding the Constitution and has put other people’s freedom to vote in her crosshairs by trying to overturn the results of a free and fair election. Whether Boebert’s actions were willful ignorance or purposeful insurrection to overthrow a democracy, I agree with the tens of thousands of people who tweeted #ResignBoebert today — Boebert must resign. Our district deserves better."

Colorado Democratic Party chair Morgan Carroll: "The nation was introduced to two very different Colorado members of Congress last week. Jason Crow, who stepped up as a hero and put his Army Ranger training to use to protect his colleagues, and Lauren Boebert, whose peddling of disinformation and dangerous conspiracies contributed to the attempted coup at the Capitol last week. The fact Lauren Boebert seems more upset about House Democrats rightly pursuing a second impeachment of President Trump than she is about an unlawful Pro-Trump mob causing a riot that killed five people says all we need to know about her priorities. If Lauren Boebert were a true patriot as she claimed to be, she would respect the peaceful transfer of power that is a signature part of our Constitution, end her continued peddling of conspiracy theories, and get to work for her constituents. If she will not, Lauren Boebert should immediately resign."

In her reply, Boebert denied endangering House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by tweeting that she'd been removed from the main chamber, pointing out that this information was being shared by multiple news organizations at the time. But she also tried to establish a false equivalence between Democratic objections to Republican electoral victories in 2001, 2005 and 2007, which were completely pro forma and totally free of zip ties, and asserted that Dems had a long history of inciting violence — an apparent reference to Black Lives Matter protests the past summer, the vast majority of which were peaceful. Biden and incoming veep Kamala Harris were both name-checked in Boebert's response, as was Antifa, the GOP's favorite boogeyman, in an all-purpose verbal tantrum.

As for Boebert's catalogue of questionable liberal comments from the past, complete with sourced links mainly from conservative news outlets, they hardly excuse her actions, but they serve as a handy reminder that politicians and famous people saying stupid things is nonpartisan. Or maybe she's simply likening herself to Madonna.

We've reached out to Boebert's office to request additional comments; we have not received a response. But for an October 6 cover story, Boebert told us: "Americans across the country are fed up with the socialist agenda that people like AOC [New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] are pushing onto the younger generation. They want someone who’s not afraid to put it all on the line and take a stand for American values, the Constitution and righteousness. And I’m that person."

Here's Boebert's latest message and her footnotes:

We should take Democrats at their word when they say never let a crisis go to waste. Their hypocrisy is on full display with talks of impeachment, censure, and other ways to punish Republicans for false accusations of inciting the type of violence they have so frequently and transparently supported in the past. And, once again, their false attacks go unchallenged. They accuse me of live-tweeting the Speaker’s presence after she had been safely removed from the Capitol, as if I was revealing some big secret, when in fact this removal was also being broadcast on TV. They act as if Republicans created objections to the Electoral College certification out of thin air, when it was Democrats who objected in 2001, 2005 and 2017. They act as though a reference to the founding of our country and the bravery of upholding our Constitutional oath is criminal, which says a whole lot more about them than it does about me or any other Republican. The reality is that Joe Biden didn’t condemn Antifa when he had a chance to, Kamala Harris spent much of the summer helping those arrested for violent behavior post bail and get back on the streets as quickly as possible, and Speaker Pelosi encouraged uprisings all over the country. I denounced the violence over the summer just as I did the recent events at the Capitol. I defended our Constitution and I always will. America will persevere because freedom always prevails. But let’s get real—the far-left and their policies are causing harm to our country. I refuse to let their political machine write a narrative that millions of Americans know is false.

Background:

For more than a decade, leading Democrats and Hollywood elites have encouraged mob violence to achieve their political goals. Several examples include but are not limited to:

In 2008, President Obama said, “I need you to go out and talk to your friends and talk to your neighbors. I want you to talk to them whether they are independent or whether they are Republican. I want you to argue with them and get in their face.”

In June 2018, Rep. Maxine Waters said, “If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, at a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere."

In July 2018, Senator Cory Booker said, “That’s my call to action here. Please just don’t come here and then go home. Go to the Hill today…Please, get up in the face of some congresspeople.”

In June of 2018, then Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said, “I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country. And maybe there will be.”

In 2017, Senator Tim Kaine said, "So, the way we get outside the bubble is we take advantage of this tremendous public outcry against the administration…. What we've got to do is fight in Congress, fight in the courts, fight in the streets, fight online, fight at the ballot box, and now there's the momentum to be able to do this.”

In August 2020, Rep. Ayanna Pressley said, “There needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there’s unrest in our lives.”

In March 2018, Joe Biden said, “If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

In February 2018, Donny Deutsch said, “People need to start taking to the streets. You know this is a dictator.”

In October 2018, former Attorney General Eric Holder said, “If they go low, we kick them.”

In October 2016, Robert DeNiro said, “I’d like to punch him in the face.”

In June 2017, Johnny Depp said, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a President?”

In September 2018, Carol Cooke said, “Where is John Wilkes Boothe when you need him?”

In January 2017, Madonna said, “Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

In October 2017, Rep. Maxine Waters said, “I will go and take Trump out tonight.”

In August 2017, Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal said, “I hope Trump is assassinated!”