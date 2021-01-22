How Close (or Not) Level Orange Counties Are to Lower Restrictions

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

In late December, Governor Jared Polis announced that all counties at Level Red on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's dial dashboard would be switched to Level Orange as of January 4. And should the counties maintain Level Orange standards related to COVID-19 for seven consecutive days after being accepted into the state's 5-Star program, the CDPHE noted, approved businesses would be able to operate at Level Yellow standards — allowing select restaurants and gyms to increase capacity from 25 percent to 50 percent, for example, and move last call from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

But three weeks into the new year, only one of eleven Level Orange counties certified for the 5-Star program has met these requirements. Moreover, despite case counts trending downward after late 2020 spikes and other signs that Colorado is doing better than many states in its fight against the novel coronavirus, well over a dozen counties are now engaged in mitigation efforts under CDPHE supervision, or enforcing stricter standards than their dial position would ordinarily dictate because of elevated incidence rates.

Often very elevated.

The Level Red dividing line is set at a two-week cumulative incidence rate of 350. Any county below that point for a week straight can move to Level Yellow restrictions if it's qualified for the 5 Star program. But of the eleven 5 Star counties, only Elbert County is where it needs to be according to data updated January 21. (Boulder, which is at 316 and just submitted its 5 Star request to the state, has not yet been officially added to the roster by the CDPHE.) Some counties, including Broomfield, Jefferson and Larimer, are relatively close to the 350 mark, but others have quite a ways to go — Denver included.

Here's the latest list of 5 Star applicants and where they stand.

Level Orange Counties That Have Qualified for the 5 Star Program

(Must be under 350 to qualify for Level Yellow restrictions)

Arapahoe

Two-week cumulative incidence rate: 462.2

Broomfield

Two-week cumulative incidence rate: 354.7

Denver

Two-week cumulative incidence rate: 447.5

Douglas

Two-week cumulative incidence rate: 405.1

Elbert

Two-week cumulative incidence rate: 206.1 (Qualifies for Level Yellow Standards)

Jefferson

Two-week cumulative incidence rate: 383

La Plata

Two-week cumulative incidence rate: 501.1

Larimer

Two-week cumulative incidence rate: 370.1

Summit

Two-week cumulative incidence rate: 819.1

Eleven counties are currently in mitigation — a status that requires them to offer proposals to the CDPHE as to how they'll improve their numbers. Several of these — Clear Creek, Lake, Moffat and Park — will likely have this responsibility lifted soon, since they're back under a 350 incidence rate. But numbers for in Baca, Montrose and Routt are more than three times higher than that, and other counties are far from the goal, too.

Level Orange Counties in Mitigation



Baca

Two-week cumulative incidence rate: 1490.4

Clear Creek

Two-week cumulative incidence rate: 297.7

Eagle

Two-week cumulative incidence rate: 868

Lake

Two-week cumulative incidence rate: 309.4

Moffat

Two-week cumulative incidence rate: 271.7

Montezuma

Two-week cumulative incidence rate: 867.7

Montrose

Two-week cumulative incidence rate: 1145.8

Park

Two-week cumulative incidence rate: 233.5

Rio Grande

Two-week cumulative incidence rate: 614

Routt

Two-week cumulative incidence rate: 1169.5

Yuma

Two-week cumulative incidence rate: 477

The situation is even more concerning for Gunnison, which is officially at Level Yellow — but its incidence rate is ultra-red. As a result, Gunnison is enforcing stricter public health orders, as are five Level Orange counties. Pitkin County is doing so as well — and right now, it's the only county in Colorado that's been moved back to Level Red. Here are the details:

Level Yellow Counties Enforcing Stricter Public Health Orders



Gunnison

Two-week cumulative incidence rate: 1188.9

Level Orange Counties Enforcing Stricter Public Health Orders



Chaffee

Two-week cumulative incidence rate: 437.1

Fremont

Two-week cumulative incidence rate: 379.9

Gilpin

Two-week cumulative incidence rate: 144.8

Grand

Two-week cumulative incidence rate: 795.3

Ouray

Two-week cumulative incidence rate: 425.6

Level Red Counties Enforcing Stricter Public Health Orders



Pitkin

Two-week cumulative incidence rate: 2455.5



Overall, these stats suggest that restaurant dining rooms are unlikely to be half-filled anytime soon in much of Colorado.