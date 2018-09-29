Lucardio Kroener, Dorchester Social Guard, Was LoDo Homicide Victim

The Denver Police Department has identified the homicide victim in a shooting on the 1400 block of Market Street early on September 28 as Lucardio Kroener, a 28-year-old security guard.
Friends of Kroener online say he was working at Dorchester Social, a nightclub at 1448 Market Street, when the incident occurred — and they're calling him a hero.
In the meantime, the DPD has issued a crime alert in the case, complete with a description of the suspected shooter.
According to the DPD, the incident occurred around 1:53 a.m. on the 28th — and while its initial tweets used the 14th and Market intersection as an identifier, the latest account references 15th and Market, where a triple shooting had taken place just twelve days earlier.
Brothers Armando Durete and Nickie Rico were arrested in the previous incident.
Early on September 28, Denver police officers responded to a report of a shooting and quickly located an individual suffering from a gunshot wound, the DPD reports. Meanwhile, a security guard — Kroener — confronted a possible suspect, and what's described as "a physical altercation" ensued.
During this confrontation, Kroener suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
Kroener's Facebook page says he attended South High School in Denver. Included in his photo gallery are pics aplenty of a young boy that online memorials ID as his five-year-old son.
One person writes: "My friend, he was the loving, caring, kind one. The one you could call at anytime for help or to talk and he would be there!! The one who was always trying to make everyone smile! He had a smile that would brighten up a room!! I’m going to miss you dearly my friend. I can’t even believe I’m writing this right now....my heart hurts! RIP LUKE."
Denver police describe the suspect in Kroener's slaying as an African-American male between the ages of 25 and 34, with a stocky build.
The suspect is said to have braided hair and facial hair and was wearing a dark hoodie at the time of the shooting. He fled the scene on foot in the company of "his associate," the department notes.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the person with him on the 28th is encouraged to contact the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
