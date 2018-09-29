Lucardio Kroener, Dorchester Social Guard, Was LoDo Homicide Victim

The Denver Police Department has identified the homicide victim in a shooting on the 1400 block of Market Street early on September 28 as Lucardio Kroener, a 28-year-old security guard.

Friends of Kroener online say he was working at Dorchester Social, a nightclub at 1448 Market Street, when the incident occurred — and they're calling him a hero.

In the meantime, the DPD has issued a crime alert in the case, complete with a description of the suspected shooter.