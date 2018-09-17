LoDo Triple Shooting Site at 15th and Market Scene of Past Tragedies

The scene of the 15th and Market triple shooting after daybreak on September 16.

Early Sunday, September 16, two men and one woman were shot near 15th and Market streets, a lower downtown location that came as no surprise to one person on Twitter.

"I was with an off-duty officer listening to this when it came out," the correspondent wrote. "I guessed the location, 15th and Market. Pretty sad when one can guess where a shooting is."

True enough. For years, a parking lot at 18th and Market was widely considered the most dangerous spot in LoDo because of its proximity to clubs and the frequency of fights following let-out. But 15th and Market has seen more than its share of violence, too, including multiple high-profile shootings and a sexual assault.