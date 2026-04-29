Are You Watching? How Matthew Beem Became Colorado’s Biggest YouTube Star

Matthew Beem drove toward North Carolina with a video camera and a pink-and-blue Smart car covered in giant French fries. He didn’t know exactly where he was going. He didn’t have an address or even a city in mind. But he knew who he was looking for: YouTube star MrBeast.

Over a decade into his own YouTube career, Beem had little to show for it.

The Colorado Springs native had been posting videos religiously since he was thirteen. After graduating from Mesa Ridge High School in 2015, Beem didn’t go to college, choosing instead to work at his father’s auto-body repair shop, washing cars and cleaning toilets to fund his video shoots. He tried doing Call of Duty gaming montages, sneaker reviews, eating challenges, vlogs. Nothing seemed to land.

By 2021, Beem had around 17,000 subscribers and was averaging just 200 views per video. That’s when he took his biggest gamble yet: Using his savings and a $14,000 loan, he bought a car and customized it to advertise MrBeast’s burger brand. Without an invitation or permission, Beem embarked on the 1,700-mile journey from Colorado to MrBeast’s home, hoping to gift him the car in exchange for letting Beem film the encounter. “People thought I was crazy, and they were right. It was crazy. It is crazy. It’s not something I recommend, but I believed in it because I did the research, and I knew YouTube. I knew what I was doing. I just needed my moment.” — Matthew Beem

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The gamble paid off. MrBeast agreed to meet with Beem after he sent a photo of the car to one of MrBeast’s producers, when Beem was over halfway to North Carolina. While the resulting video didn’t immediately go viral, the experience unlocked the formula for Beem’s future success. He continued collaborating with MrBeast (now the most popular YouTuber of all time) and began giving custom–built gifts to other major YouTubers, including repeating the car stunt with Logan Paul (and racking up another loan, this time for $20,000). Beem’s YouTube channel reached one million subscribers in 2022, just six months after he posted the video of his fateful road trip.

Beem’s Journey to Fame Today, the 29-year-old is the biggest YouTuber in Colorado, with more than eight million subscribers and nearly 1.5 billion cumulative views. He still runs the content operation out of Colorado Springs, in a large warehouse with over a dozen full-time, in-house employees.

“There’s nothing inside of Matthew Beem that makes him a special YouTuber,” he says. Beem Team

“A lot of people give up on things super easily, especially social media. They post one picture and expect it to go viral,” Beem says. “Nobody was born to do this. You have to work extremely hard … And I work extremely hard.” — Matthew Beem The warehouse decor tells the story of his achievements. In the bathroom hangs a plaque from the World Record Academy for the eleven-foot-tall ice cream cone Beem built for a video. His desk houses boxing gloves signed by Mike Tyson and a basketball signed by Nikola Jokić from his collaborations with the famous athletes. Countless treasures crowd the shelves in the lobby, including a gifted mixtape from the DJ Marshmello, a Funko Pop made in Beem’s likeness, and personalized Coke bottles celebrating when his channel reached five million subscribers.

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Beem’s view-count milestones are proudly displayed on the wall: one million views for a video building a massive Minecraft statue, ten million views for a video creating Squid Game props for MrBeast, and 100 million views for a video filling a house with water to make a giant fish tank.

But the name plate on his office door reads “Matthew A. Beem: painter,” a souvenir from his days at the now-closed Beem’s Collision auto shop. In addition to the framed articles reporting on his YouTube exploits is a local newspaper feature on the shop from 2017, with a front-page photo of Beem repairing a hail-damaged vehicle.

“I pinch myself all the time,” Beem says.

Matthew Beem and his sister, Cheyanne, film a reaction video. Beem Team

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Down to a Science Beem says he reads all of his hate comments. Not for masochism, but for research.

He approaches the production like a science. Every comment is a data point providing insight into how to improve his videos. When commenters speculated that YouTuber Airrack was hiding in Beem’s videos, Beem placed his disguised team members in the background of shoots to encourage engagement. As YouTube’s television viewership has increased, Beem has begun optimizing his content for larger screens. For a recent thirty-minute video, Beem says his team recorded 100 hours of footage, edited eighteen versions, and left 1,200 revision notes. “There’s nothing inside of Matthew Beem that makes him a special YouTuber. In any industry, whoever practices the most and has the most reps will be successful.” — Matthew Beem That mentality carried Beem through the years of stagnation. He recalls the mother of a close friend telling him to stop hanging out with Beem because his YouTube aspirations were a “bad influence.” He remembers his sister, Cheyanne, being made fun of by classmates for helping film videos that got just twenty views. Even after his channel began to pick up steam, he was mocked for going into debt to give online celebrities free cars while he was still living in his mom’s basement.

“I’m really happy that it took me so long, because I was ready for the moment,” Beem says. “When my friends were in their freshman year of college, no one was asking them, ‘Hey, why aren’t you a doctor yet?’ It takes time, obviously. If I was going to be one of the best YouTubers in the world, it was going to take time. Uploading was my schooling.”

Beem has always taken his craft that seriously. Even at fourteen, during his Call of Duty phase, Beem says he hired an editor for his videos and spent family vacations on the phone stressing about his upload schedule.

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These days, Beem’s operation is much larger. His most expensive video to date reportedly cost $250,000 to produce, including payroll, construction and explosives used to blow up a mini village outside of Fort Collins. Beem says his company generates around $2 million per year from brand deals and ad revenue. Last year, it made approximately $120,000 in profit; most of the money goes back into the videos and employees, according to Beem, who says he often does not receive a paycheck himself.

One of two editing rooms in Beem’s warehouse, designed to look like the Batcave. Beem Team

A Deal With Disney

Disney recently bought out Beem’s catalog for an undisclosed amount, and is streaming the videos on Disney+ and Hulu. Beem says he is also working with Disney on a potential original show.

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Despite his successes, Beem’s methodical approach to content creation has attracted criticisms from some who call it “soulless” and algorithm-focused, or say it’s a fame-seeking copy of MrBeast. Beem compares it to emulating the style of famous athletes when learning to play sports. He’s willing to shift the subjects of his videos as trends change — from surviving fifty hours in various locations, to building giant items, to now constructing hidden rooms — because to Beem, the appeal seems to be the process of making videos rather than the specific content within them. He traces his current career to his pre-YouTube ambitions of becoming a director and filming camcorder videos as a young child.

Leading the YouTube channel is a 24/7 job. Beem says he works seven days a week; his spokesperson reports that Beem has taken just two days off in the last nine months. In order to film with the biggest creators on the planet — including the likes of IShowSpeed, KSI and David Dobrik — Beem’s schedule is always in flux. While meeting with Westword in Colorado Springs, Beem was unsure if he had to be in Chicago the very next day.

Beem says the non-stop work never feels like too much, but more “like I’m doing a passion project every day.” “It’s hard to quit something that you love. One time, a kid came up to me at a convention and asked for advice because he was thinking about quitting YouTube. It’s kind of crazy, but I told him, ‘You probably should quit,’ because I never thought about quitting.” — Matthew Beem Beem plans to double his warehouse space and the number of in-house employees this year. Beem Team

Hometown Hero Beem can’t work out at his local gym without pausing over a dozen times to take photos with fans. When he orders food deliveries, restaurant employees ocassionally recognize his name and send him photos of his own order on Instagram. The outside of his Colorado Springs warehouse is disguised as a different business so strangers won’t turn up at the door.

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He has become a certified hometown celebrity, and he works hard to live up to that reputation.

Beem has collaborated with several local organizations for his YouTube videos, including filming at Colorado Springs businesses, building a luxury dog hotel for the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, and building a hidden gaming room at a middle school, which he says is now used as a sensory room. In his latest YouTube upload, Beem remodeled rooms in community members’ homes, knocking on random doors to see who would take him up on the offer.

Beem says he is currently working on a project with Children’s Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs.

“This is where my heart is,” Beem says. “I’m the biggest hype man for Colorado and Colorado Springs. It’s cool to be able to do that.”

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While other internet stars like Sommer Ray and Jake Warden are also from Colorado, they relocated once they made it big, which is common in the industry. But Beem remains in his hometown — and in his mother’s basement.

“When I was younger, I always wanted to move to L.A. But once I started to have success and travel to all these amazing places, every time I would land in the Denver airport, I would feel at home and feel at peace,” Beem says. “Being an influencer can become extremely lonely, because people only approach you for certain reasons. It feels really good to go home and see my mom and sister and be reminded who I am.”

A Serious Business With Serious Success Beem has spoken at numerous local schools, talking to students about the realities of being a YouTuber. Today, more than 30 percent of children aged twelve to fifteen say they want to become professional YouTubers, making it the top career aspiration among Generation Alpha, according to a report from the social commerce platform Whop. The second-most-sought-after job is TikToker, at 21 percent. A member of the Beem Team sketches a design for a future video. Beem Team

YouTube’s heavy influence on children has stirred public debate. In March, a jury found YouTube liable for designing the platform to be addictive for children and teens without concern for the harm to their mental health. Individual child-facing YouTubers have also come under fire, including some with whom Beem associates. Logan Paul, a repeat subject of Beem’s videos, has been called out for filming the dead body of an apparent suicide victim, tasering dead rats, and advertising his energy drink to kids. Jake Paul has been accused of sexual assault, racism and terrorizing his neighbors, leading to Paul being ousted from his Disney show. Even MrBeast has attracted controversy from critics who say he financially exploits his young audience, most recently after he acquired a banking app designed for teens and young adults, inspiring concern from U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren.

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Beem says he feels the pressure of having so many young eyes on him. It influences everything, from how he responds to road rage when driving to the kind of brand deals he accepts. He turned down a six-figure offer from a gambling platform because he didn’t want to promote gambling to his audience, Beem notes.

“I take the situation seriously,” he says. “I’d like to say I’m a good person, so I just try to make the best decisions I can. …This life puts a microscope on who you are. It makes a bad person worse and a good person even better.”

Beem aspires to become the biggest YouTuber in the world, surpassing his friend and idol, MrBeast. He says he told MrBeast that he was coming for his spot on the very first day they met, back when Beem only had 17,000 subscribers.