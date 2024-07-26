Mayor Digs in Heels for Affordable Denver Tax, Says Working Families Hardly Affected

According to the mayor's office, 50 percent of renters in Denver are paying more than 30 percent of their monthly income on rent, which makes them cost-burdened, by federal standards. The median income in Denver doubled between 2000 and 2022, going from $40,000 to $84,000 — but the median home price more than tripled during the same span, from $165,500 to $525,000. Meanwhile, the median Denver rent nearly tripled, from $630 to $1,870.

Housing Affordability in Southwest Denver





The council last looked at the ADU rezoning in March, but the bill hasn't moved since then. Flynn and Johnston reassured residents that the council will pick the item up again soon, however. District 2 City Councilman Kevin Flynn, who represents southwest Denver, calls Harvey Park "one of the most affordable parts of Denver." But during the July 24 town hall, several people living in the neighborhood complained of rising housing costs. One resident noted that many families in Harvey Park and other west Denver neighborhoods have been living there for multiple generations. In the 1980s, she remembered that her grandmother's rent was $59 a month in Harvey Park."My grandmother came here as a displaced Aurarian , and she knew what it was like to be pushed out of her neighborhood," the resident recalled. "It's clear that we're getting etched out of Harvey Park. Each generation, the rent goes up, and now we're at the point where we're seeing our children have to leave their roots and their family behind."During the meeting, Harvey Park homeowner Allyson Rogers told Jamie Rife, the executive director of Housing Stability, that she felt "lucky and privileged that I bought my house when I did, and at the time, I thought it was really expensive."If I had to buy my house today, I wouldn't be able to afford it," Rogers added. "I feel bad for people younger than me, because I don't know how they're going to buy a house now."Fellow Harvey Park resident Timi Durojaiye told Rife, "My rent increases every year, and I've been living in the same place, the same apartment, for four years. It would be nice if, at the beginning of every lease, you could see how much rent has increased or will increase. It would be nice to see that before I sign my lease."During the meeting, Johnston noted that city council is considering a citywide rezoning that would streamline the permitting process to build Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), small units built as extensions to existing homes, usually in backyards.According to Johnston, ADUs offer a way to add rooms for family members or roommates to move in without additional costs besides construction. The city would offer a catalogue of seven models of ADUs for residents to choose from and "to simplify" the process, he said.

City Council Holdup

click to enlarge Sixteen-year-old Camilo Ayadi asked Johnston if he plans to allow developers to build more housing as a way of lowering rents during a Community Conversation at the Harvey Park Recreation Center on Wednesday, July 24. Bennito L. Kelty