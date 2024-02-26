House More Homeless, Serve Fewer Migrants Among Mayor Johnston's 2024 Goals



"In the middle of a tornado is the best time to have a clear sense of where you're going and how to get there," Johnston said. "There are other top priorities the city has and departments have that we need to stay laser-focused on."



Just under 2,500 migrants are in Denver's shelters right now, according to the city, almost half as many as the all-time high in mid-January, when



Denver's local government "will work to reduce the total number of services we can provide to newcomers and reduce the total number of newcomers we can serve," the mayor said, referring to the migrant population.



"What we know is it's unsustainable for us to permanently serve the number of people we're serving with the types of services we're providing," he added. "Those are our two biggest cost-cutters: how many folks we have, and how expensive the services are that we provide them."







City departments are trying to "both manage those budget cuts and stay focused on the work they want to accomplish," the mayor said. "Staying on offense here is critical, because we have things that the city residents expect us to deliver, and we're not going to back down."



New Denver Housing Initiative



The city expects about 4,000 migrants to exit shelters in March, according to Human Services Department spokesperson Jon Ewing. However, Denver officials have "no way of knowing when arrivals might tick up again or when we have a major weather event that lasts for a week," Ewing notes, which could both slow down the number of exits and increase the migrant shelter population.



Denver had an overnight cold-weather shelter activation going from February 14 through February 17, giving migrants and homeless residents the chance to stay put in shelters. Another overnight cold-weather activation will go into place from Tuesday, February 27, through February 28, with nighttime lows currently predicted to hover around 20 degrees.





A bipartisan border security bill that would have allocated $1.4 billion to local migrant programs died in the United States Senate on February 6. According to Johnston, he expected more funding from the federal government.



"Our big surprise was the lack of federal resources," Johnston said, but he acknowledged that "the state has been a great partner" in the migrant crisis.



"We'll keep working with them and with our state legislature on ways they can help," Johnston said. "Denver is still carrying an overwhelming share of the statewide impact [of the migrant crisis], and we would love to see additional support. They've been very responsive and helpful."