Meet Lele, the Giant Mexican Doll Visiting Denver for the Cities Summit of the Americas

The birthplace of Lele is considered to be Amealco de Bonfil in the state of Querétaro, where the doll originated as a small craft sold by artisans, according to officials. The town now hosts a museum dedicated to Lele's history.







Mayor Michael Hancock will unveil the giant Lele on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in front of the downtown Denver Partnership Building. Cultural activities for kids will start at 9:15 a.m., and the Colorado-based female mariachi group Las Dahlias is scheduled to perform.

"This is the perfect example of collaboration that comes when you bring people together," DiRienzo says. "With Querétaro, they have this unique, iconic doll, so what an exciting opportunity to partner with other community organizations to ensure she was able to join us."

Lele is "a symbol of Indigenous peoples, Indigenous cultures, and so to be able to bring her as part of the Cities Summit of the Americas from Mexico as a representation of Querétaro is really important," Newton notes.



"It honors not only Indigenous communities, but traditions and cultures in Mexico," she says.



Newton spearheaded the effort to bring Lele to Denver after she made a trip to Querétaro in 2021 and saw the giant doll — where it's permanently housed when it's not traveling — for herself.



"How amazing," she thought. "If she's already traveled the world, how can we get her to Denver?" Once travel restrictions eased, she decided to highlight Lele's arrival with a culture and arts event. The news that Denver would host the first Cities Summit of the Americas presented the perfect opportunity.

click to enlarge The Lele doll sitting at Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China in 2021. Government of Mexico

Denver will get to host the inflated Lele in front of three different downtown landmarks: the Skyline Park Clocktower, Union Station and then the Convention Center, which is hosting the official Cities Summit events.

The smaller Lele dolls that have become famous over the years are made out of cloth and meant to look like a member of the Otomi people, an Indigenous population from Querétaro and surrounding areas in Central Mexico. The name Lele translates to "baby" in the Otomi language, and the doll has long black braided hair with crowns of colorful bows that go with her various dresses.





"The Lele doll is a representation of the Mexican culture and heritage that so many are proud of," Newton says. "Having Lele, a cultural icon, come to Denver shows the close connection that we in Colorado share with Mexico."

Unlike the cheap, paper-made Flat Stanley, authentic handmade Lele dolls cost between $300 and $1,000 because they're made in Querétaro by female artisans from the communities of Santiago de Mexquititlán and San Ildefonso Tultepec, who have been passing down the tradition generation by generation.

In 2018, the Mexican government declared Lele to be an object of Cultural Heritage of the State of Querétaro because of its importance to the country's culture and the Otomí people. The doll shows "the manifestations and cultural traditions of our community, as well as its ethnic and linguistic diversity," according to the Mexican Foreign Affairs office.