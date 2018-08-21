Where in Metro Denver One-Bedroom Rent Is Up the Least

New data shows that median one-bedroom rents have actually gone down by a small amount in a handful of metro Denver communities on a month-to-month basis. But it's a different story compared to this time last year. In twelve cities examined, rent costs are up in every one by this metric, half of them by double digits.
The report, from Zumper, continues the streak of bad news experienced by folks looking for rent bargains in the Mile High City and the towns surrounding it. In July, rent costs hit new heights, for example, with one-bedroom rents in Denver going up by a higher percentage than in any other U.S. city.
Evidence of this phenomenon isn't hard to find. According to the latest analysis, Denver's median one-bedroom rent in July, the most recent month for which figures are available, is the second highest along the urban corridor, only $40 behind posh, pricey Centennial. Moreover, Denver's $1,500 tag is up 4.90 percent since June and a gag-inducing 15.40 percent since July 2017.
Believe it or not, that's not the largest annual increase by percentage. One-bedroom rent in Castle Rock has risen by even more: 15.80 percent.
Some communities offer considerably better opportunities. One-bedrooms in Arvada are only a few ticks above $1,000, and they actually fell by 3.60 percent over the past thirty days or so — although they, too, are 6 percent more expensive than they were a year earlier.
Below, we've ranked the twelve communities in Zumper's report from lowest to highest one-bedroom rent. Also included are monthly and yearly percentage changes. Some of the digits will give renters hope. Others, not so much.
Number 12: Arvada
Median rent for a one-bedroom in July: $1,060
Month-over-month percentage change: -3.60 percent
Year-over-year percentage change: +6.00 percent
Number 11: Aurora
Median rent for a one-bedroom in July: $1,140
Month-over-month percentage change: -0.90 percent
Year-over-year percentage change: +14.00 percent
Number 10: Northglenn
Median rent for a one-bedroom in July: $1,170
Month-over-month percentage change: +5.40 percent
Year-over-year percentage change: +4.50 percent
Number 9: Thornton
Median rent for a one-bedroom in July: $1,280
Month-over-month percentage change: +3.20 percent
Year-over-year percentage change: +15.30 percent
Number 8: Parker
Median rent for a one-bedroom in July: $1,330
Month-over-month percentage change: +0.80 percent
Year-over-year percentage change: +1.50 percent
Number 7: Littleton
Median rent for a one-bedroom in July: $1,360
Month-over-month percentage change: -4.20 percent
Year-over-year percentage change: +15.30 percent
Number 5 (tie): Westminster
Median rent for a one-bedroom in July: $1,390
Month-over-month percentage change: -2.10 percent
Year-over-year percentage change: +11.20 percent
Number 5 (tie): Castle Rock
Median rent for a one-bedroom in July: $1,390
Month-over-month percentage change: +1.50 percent
Year-over-year percentage change: +15.80 percent
Number 4: Lakewood
Median rent for a one-bedroom in July: $1,430
Month-over-month percentage change: -2.10 percent
Year-over-year percentage change: +5.10 percent
Number 3: Broomfield
Median rent for a one-bedroom in July: $1,480
Month-over-month percentage change: 0.00 percent
Year-over-year percentage change: +3.50 percent
Number 2: Denver
Median rent for a one-bedroom in July: $1,500
Month-over-month percentage change: +4.90 percent
Year-over-year percentage change: +15.40 percent
Number 1: Centennial
Median rent for a one-bedroom in July: $1,540
Month-over-month percentage change: +2.00 percent
Year-over-year percentage change: +14,90 percent
