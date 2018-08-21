 


Inside a one-bedroom apartment currently for rent in Aurora.
Inside a one-bedroom apartment currently for rent in Aurora.
zumper.com

Where in Metro Denver One-Bedroom Rent Is Up the Least

Michael Roberts | August 21, 2018 | 6:03am
AA

New data shows that median one-bedroom rents have actually gone down by a small amount in a handful of metro Denver communities on a month-to-month basis. But it's a different story compared to this time last year. In twelve cities examined, rent costs are up in every one by this metric, half of them by double digits.

The report, from Zumper, continues the streak of bad news experienced by folks looking for rent bargains in the Mile High City and the towns surrounding it. In July, rent costs hit new heights, for example, with one-bedroom rents in Denver going up by a higher percentage than in any other U.S. city.

Evidence of this phenomenon isn't hard to find. According to the latest analysis, Denver's median one-bedroom rent in July, the most recent month for which figures are available, is the second highest along the urban corridor, only $40 behind posh, pricey Centennial. Moreover, Denver's $1,500 tag is up 4.90 percent since June and a gag-inducing 15.40 percent since July 2017.

Believe it or not, that's not the largest annual increase by percentage. One-bedroom rent in Castle Rock has risen by even more: 15.80 percent.

Some communities offer considerably better opportunities. One-bedrooms in Arvada are only a few ticks above $1,000, and they actually fell by 3.60 percent over the past thirty days or so — although they, too, are 6 percent more expensive than they were a year earlier.

Below, we've ranked the twelve communities in Zumper's report from lowest to highest one-bedroom rent. Also included are monthly and yearly percentage changes. Some of the digits will give renters hope. Others, not so much.

A one-bedroom currently for rent in Arvada.
A one-bedroom currently for rent in Arvada.
zumper.com

Number 12: Arvada

Median rent for a one-bedroom in July: $1,060
Month-over-month percentage change: -3.60 percent
Year-over-year percentage change: +6.00 percent

The kitchen and dining areas in the Aurora one-bedroom highlighted in the photo at the top of this post.
The kitchen and dining areas in the Aurora one-bedroom highlighted in the photo at the top of this post.
zumper.com

Number 11: Aurora

Median rent for a one-bedroom in July: $1,140
Month-over-month percentage change: -0.90 percent
Year-over-year percentage change: +14.00 percent

A one-bedroom currently for rent in Northglenn.
A one-bedroom currently for rent in Northglenn.
zumper.com

Number 10: Northglenn

Median rent for a one-bedroom in July: $1,170
Month-over-month percentage change: +5.40 percent
Year-over-year percentage change: +4.50 percent

A one-bedroom currently for rent in Thornton.
A one-bedroom currently for rent in Thornton.
zumper.com

Number 9: Thornton

Median rent for a one-bedroom in July: $1,280
Month-over-month percentage change: +3.20 percent
Year-over-year percentage change: +15.30 percent

An apartment complex in Parker with plenty of availabilities.
An apartment complex in Parker with plenty of availabilities.
zumper.com

Number 8: Parker

Median rent for a one-bedroom in July: $1,330
Month-over-month percentage change: +0.80 percent
Year-over-year percentage change: +1.50 percent

A one-bedroom currently for rent in Littleton.
A one-bedroom currently for rent in Littleton.
zumper.com

Number 7: Littleton

Median rent for a one-bedroom in July: $1,360
Month-over-month percentage change: -4.20 percent
Year-over-year percentage change: +15.30 percent

A one-bedroom currently for rent in Westminster.
A one-bedroom currently for rent in Westminster.
zumper.com

Number 5 (tie): Westminster

Median rent for a one-bedroom in July: $1,390
Month-over-month percentage change: -2.10 percent
Year-over-year percentage change: +11.20 percent

A Castle Rock apartment complex with currently open one-bedrooms.
A Castle Rock apartment complex with currently open one-bedrooms.
zumper.com

Number 5 (tie): Castle Rock

Median rent for a one-bedroom in July: $1,390
Month-over-month percentage change: +1.50 percent
Year-over-year percentage change: +15.80 percent

A one-bedroom currently for rent in Lakewood.
A one-bedroom currently for rent in Lakewood.
zumper.com

Number 4: Lakewood

Median rent for a one-bedroom in July: $1,430
Month-over-month percentage change: -2.10 percent
Year-over-year percentage change: +5.10 percent

A one-bedroom currently for rent in Broomfield.
A one-bedroom currently for rent in Broomfield.
zumper.com

Number 3: Broomfield

Median rent for a one-bedroom in July: $1,480
Month-over-month percentage change: 0.00 percent
Year-over-year percentage change: +3.50 percent

Inside the common area of a Denver apartment building offering one-bedrooms.
Inside the common area of a Denver apartment building offering one-bedrooms.
zumper.com

Number 2: Denver

Median rent for a one-bedroom in July: $1,500
Month-over-month percentage change: +4.90 percent
Year-over-year percentage change: +15.40 percent

A one-bedroom currently for rent in Centennial.
A one-bedroom currently for rent in Centennial.
zumper.com

Number 1: Centennial

Median rent for a one-bedroom in July: $1,540
Month-over-month percentage change: +2.00 percent
Year-over-year percentage change: +14,90 percent

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

