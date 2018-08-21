Where in Metro Denver One-Bedroom Rent Is Up the Least

Inside a one-bedroom apartment currently for rent in Aurora.

New data shows that median one-bedroom rents have actually gone down by a small amount in a handful of metro Denver communities on a month-to-month basis. But it's a different story compared to this time last year. In twelve cities examined, rent costs are up in every one by this metric, half of them by double digits.

The report, from Zumper, continues the streak of bad news experienced by folks looking for rent bargains in the Mile High City and the towns surrounding it. In July, rent costs hit new heights, for example, with one-bedroom rents in Denver going up by a higher percentage than in any other U.S. city.

Evidence of this phenomenon isn't hard to find. According to the latest analysis, Denver's median one-bedroom rent in July, the most recent month for which figures are available, is the second highest along the urban corridor, only $40 behind posh, pricey Centennial. Moreover, Denver's $1,500 tag is up 4.90 percent since June and a gag-inducing 15.40 percent since July 2017.