Metro Denver Crime: Weekend Marked by Shootings, Stabbings

August 22, 2022 6:59AM

Three people were injured during a shooting on the 1400 block of Uinta Street announced early on Saturday, August 20.
Three people were injured during a shooting on the 1400 block of Uinta Street announced early on Saturday, August 20. Google Maps
Violence again flared in the metro area over the weekend of August 19-21, with multiple shootings and stabbings in Denver and Aurora, and a drive-by shooting in Longmont claiming the life of a thirteen-year-old who'd been playing basketball in a park.

Although the Denver Police Department recorded more than 100 violent crimes from August 5 through 11, the pace of such episodes appeared to ebb during the weekend of August 12-14, when the DPD twitter page issued bulletins about a single shooting and no stabbings. But the account was busier a week later, with the report of a stabbing near the intersection of 29th Street and Brighton Boulevard coming in at 2:07 a.m. on Friday, August 19. A suspect was taken into custody after wounding an adult female, who was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Less than 24 hours later, at 12:16 a.m. Saturday, August 20, the DPD distributed an alert about a shooting on the 1400 block of Uinta Street in the East Colfax neighborhood. Two victims were initially located, with a third injured individual added later that morning.

At 9:46 a.m. on August 20, word came of a stabbing on the 3200 block of South Parker Road, in the Kennedy neighborhood. Two victims were reported — one who was stabbed and a second with different but still serious injuries. At 10:21 a.m. on Sunday, August 21, a shooting occurred in the vicinity of 34th and Blake streets; the adult male victim was expected to survive.

The Aurora Police Department dealt with plenty of calls over the weekend as well, as exemplified by a tweet about a shooting at 1070 South Sable Boulevard that went out at 11:34 a.m. on Friday, August 19. Two victims were hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

At 3:09 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, the APD distributed an alert about a 22-year-old woman with "a non-life-threatening gunshot wound" who was transported to a hospital by a friend. Investigators believed the shooting happened "near Peoria/Exposition," but they couldn't be certain because "the victim and her friend are not forthcoming with info."

Another shooting occurred in Aurora at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, August 21, close to the intersection of East 14th Avenue and Potomac Street; the injuries sustained by a male victim weren't deemed life-threatening. And at 7:43 p.m. that evening, the APD revealed that an adult male had been kidnapped by multiple suspects from near East 14th and Akron, but managed to escape. Officers are looking for a white Chevrolet pickup thought to have been involved in the crime.

That same evening, a vigil was held near a basketball court at Kingston Park, at St. Clair Avenue and Kensington Street in Longmont, where the Longmont Police Department said a gunman opened fire on thirteen-year-old Zay Rosales and his fifteen-year-old cousin on Saturday, August 20; Rosales later died. Yahir Solis, nineteen, has been arrested in the case, and a GoFundMe page has been launched in Rosales's name. "No mother should have to bury her thirteen-year-old son," it reads. "This senseless act of violence has left a family broken beyond words."

Anyone with information about these offenses can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
