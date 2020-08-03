Metro Denver Bloodshed Timeline: Five Shootings, Two Dead in 21 Hours

July began in tragic fashion in metro Denver, with the deaths of eight people in eight days, including three juveniles and a fourth teen over a four-day span — among them Davarie Armstrong, who was about to start his senior year at Denver's South High School. And the month ended in similar fashion, with August off to a grim start.

Over a 21-hour period between approximately 4:30 p.m. on July 31 and 1:06 p.m. on August 1, five shootings took place in the metro area — four in Denver and a fifth in Aurora. These incidents resulted in two people killed and seven wounded, all by gunfire, in just under 21 hours.

Here's a rundown of the violence, in chronological order.



4:30 p.m., July 31

According to a 5:29 p.m. tweet from the Denver Police Department, officers were on the scene of a shooting on the 3100 block of Lawrence Street in Five Points. The victim was described as an adult male who was transported to a local hospital with "serious injuries." No other information was divulged. 11:13 p.m., July 31

The DPD tweet at this time identified the location of a shooting as the intersection of Broadway and West 13th Avenue, just inside the border of the Capitol Hill neighborhood by Civic Center Park. The person hit was another adult male, but this time around, his wounds weren't said to be life-threatening. Again, no details were shared about suspects. 1:28 a.m., August 1

During the first ninety minutes of the new month, DPD personnel tweeted about a shooting on the 3000 block of West Virginia Avenue in Westwood — and more information followed later that morning, at 10:35 a.m. The DPD noted that a total of five people were shot: one juvenile male, one juvenile female and three adult males. The juvenile male died as a result of the gunfire, while the other four were expected to survive. Nothing about suspects, motives or what precipitated the violence has been revealed. 4:39 a.m., August 1

The location was 12140 East 45th Avenue — a Holiday Inn Express in Montbello. An adult male took the bullet and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No more details were provided. 1:06 p.m., August 1

The scene shifted to Aurora: the 1700 block of North Beeler Street, near Montview Park. Upon their arrival, Aurora Police officers were directed to nearby Boston Street, where they found an adult male inside a vehicle with what was characterized as "at least one fatal gunshot wound." He was declared dead at the scene and will be identified after next-of-kin notification.

The blood didn't stop flowing with that Aurora death, either. Since then, there have been two more shootings in Denver: one on the 9200 block of East Mississippi Avenue, in which an adult female sustained a gunshot wound she's expected to survive (the tweet went out at 1:18 a.m. on August 2), and a second on the 600 block of South Federal that also wounded but didn't kill an adult female (that tweet's time stamp was 12:50 a.m. today, August 3).

Clearly, this tense, tragic summer is continuing to take a toll. If you have information about any of these shootings, contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).