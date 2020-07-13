 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The scene of the crime.EXPAND
The scene of the crime.
Denver7

Third Denver Juvenile Killed in Four Days During Bloody July

Michael Roberts | July 13, 2020 | 7:39am
AA

A Denver juvenile was killed during a shooting on the evening of Saturday, July 11: He was the third underage male to die in four days and the ninth Mile High City homicide victim so far in a month that's seen an increase in violent crime already on the upswing this year.

At 11:51 p.m. on July 11, the Denver Police Department tweeted that "officers are investigating a shooting in the 4500 block of Atchison Way involving two victims." At 5:35 a.m. on the July 12, the DPD followed with this: "Update: 1 victim of the Atchison Way shooting was pronounced deceased; 2nd victim (juvenile male) suffered a non-life threatening injury. The shooting occurred at a house party & officers continue actively investigating the circumstances & suspect info." In a third tweet, the department confirmed that "the victim of the Atchison Way shooting who died from his injuries is also a juvenile male."

The first two juvenile homicide victims in Denver this month were fourteen-year-old Xzavier Collier and fifteen-year-old Moses Chaney Harris. They were killed during the early-morning hours of July 8, during a shooting on the 12200 block of Albrook Drive. The tribute to Collier on the National Gun Violence Memorial website includes a post in which he's described as "one of the smartest students I've ever taught." Another reads: "i miss yuu so much brother!!! its killing me watch over me honey please." Harris's page features this succinct characterization: "amazing, funny, sweet."

Related Stories

Marijuana Deals Near You

Homicides in Denver are currently running at a pace more than 40 percent above the same period in 2019. According to the most recent statistics available, there were 31 murders in Denver from January through May this year — a 47.6 percent increase over the 21 murders during the first five months of 2019. Aggravated assaults were also up significantly over that span — from 1,151 in the first five months of 2019 to 1,424 in 2020, a 23.7 percent jump.

If you have information about the Atchison Way shooting, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Neither the name nor any additional information about the decedent in that shooting has been made public. We'll include more details as soon as they're available, to fight against a phenomenon we noted in our recent post about eight Denver homicide victims over eight days: Victims are all too often transformed into mere statistics, especially if they're people of color.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.