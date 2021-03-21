Reader: More Snow Is Coming! Bring It On, Colorado!

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Yes, metro Denver is about to get dumped on again. Springtime in the Rockies, when it's close to 70 degrees one day, snowing the next.

According to the report posted by the National Weather Service just before 8 a.m. on March 21, "Snow will become heavier late this afternoon and evening across the Front Range Mountains and Foothills, and spread across the adjacent plains as well. Heaviest snow and highest travel impacts in the mountains and Palmer Divide, but slushy and snow covered roads expected for Monday morning commute in Denver."

The predictions don't call for nearly the amount of snow that hit last Sunday (at the most, 4 to 6 inches are predicted for Denver), but memories of the March 14 storm — the fourth-largest in Pile High City history — won't melt away any time soon, as evidenced by the comments (and a video!) posted on the Westword Facebook page. Says Jo:

I hear we're getting more snow. Bring it on, Colorado! My neighborhood came together last week to shovel and share fun. This is why we live here.

Jared offers a video with his comment:

The big blizzard lasted about three days, then melted. Lots of fun pulling tubes on the 4-wheeler. Hope we get another one soon.

Replies Sean:

I love when we get big snowstorms like this. So many transplants have moved to Colorado over the last ten years and think that it never snows in here. Maybe after this some of them will move back home.



Echoes Andrew:



People who moved here can't handle it! Bring on more snow!

Notes Richard:

Thankfully, Colorado built an energy infrastructure that did not fail and leave people freezing in their homes with no running water.



Counters Ben:

The infrastructure cannot handle it. We have 4 million more people and the same exact roads, that were crowded in 1990.

Comments Kristin:

Lol, I love the whiners and complainers. The internet has made everyone an armchair expert. Colorado, especially in March (and April and May for that matter), is unpredictable. I love the craziness, and having a fantastic excuse for owning a 4Runner.

What did you do during the last blizzard? How much snow are you expecting from the next storm?