Funniest Twitter Freak-Outs Over Denver's Predicted Bomb Cyclone

How to make an entire city go nuts over an advancing snowstorm? Two words: bomb cyclone.
The term is shorthand for explosive cyclogenesis, aka bombogenesis, a phenomenon characterized by a swiftly deepening low-pressure area capable of producing heavy winds — which, when twinned with a forecast for heavy snow, like the one for the metro area today, March 13, can produce blizzard conditions.
Hence school closures before a single flake hit the pavement and widespread cancellations, with Denver government offices and libraries among the places where doors will remain locked today. The latter announcement came complete with a link to the city's snow plan.
Of course, Colorado residents are accustomed to dealing with wintry weather. But after local, regional and national meteorologists began dropping "bomb cyclone" warnings over the past day or so, plenty of folks went from normal preparations (checking tire pressure, making sure the windshield wipers are in good condition) to full-fledged freak-out.
And predictably, the bomb cyclone struck social media before any snow hit Denver (at this writing, it's only raining).
Some Twitter users are reacting with legitimate fear and concern. But as you'll see by our collection of responses below, others are laughing in the face of danger. Among those weighing in are TV weather personnel armed with wry GIFs and memes and even longtime Westword contributor Bree Davies, whose insurance broker is already hammering the panic button.
Consider what follows to be an essential part of storm preparation. Bombs away!
Number 20:
All of Colorado right now #BombCyclone pic.twitter.com/2VQHptovA5— Keith Richards (@5280Keith) March 13, 2019
Number 19:
Bomb Cylone is my new dancing name.— The Deuce Deducer (@marchanddcitron) March 13, 2019
I know I said yesterday it was C-17 Globemaster, and that is still a pretty good name if you're going for a certain aesthetic, but Bomb Cyclone just has better mouth feel.
Number 18:
Fats read - I thought "explosive cyclogenesis" was a medical term for something pic.twitter.com/b3kwjUHTlk— Wildkat Photography (@wildkatphoto) March 12, 2019
Number 17:
Bomb cyclone. Say it with me— ???????????????????????? (@wyclif) March 13, 2019
Number 16:
Spring may be just a week away, but Old Man Winter isn't going quietly. A "bomb cyclone," an intense and ferocious winter storm, will strike the nation's midsection today. #WinterStorm #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/XQDUDPH2bD— Kjerstin Bell (@KHQKjerstin) March 13, 2019
Number 15:
Bomb Cyclone my ass— Lance Mijares (@Lance__Mijares) March 13, 2019
Number 14:
Alright Colorado friends, who’s ready for the bomb cyclone! pic.twitter.com/eGTLtJPXDq— BJKZ (@BJKZ2010) March 13, 2019
Number 13:
"I pulled over and pleasured myself."— Q??????? M????? (@QuotableMusers) March 13, 2019
Gordo#BombCyclone
Number 12:
“Everything we do is infused with the energy with which we do it.— #SETTINGS Out Now (@Neshatto) March 13, 2019
If we're frantic, life will be frantic.
If we're peaceful, life will be peaceful.
And so our goal in any situation becomes inner peace.” #InnerPeace #Settings #BombCyclone
Number 11:
If/when this weather turns super awful, I'll start live tweeting from the eye of the #BombCyclone (which sounds like a shitty 90's rap rock band)— Robocop ToasterMan (@TehBenSVX) March 13, 2019
Number 10:
@chris_tomer @chrisparente @KenClarkTV @SamBoik I am ready for the Bomb Cyclone! pic.twitter.com/djlHjK8TLz— NOT A CELEBRITY (@DavidPorterhaus) March 13, 2019
Number 9:
Hope all my Colorado friends and family stay safe in whatever a “bomb cyclone” is today. #hygge— Hannah C (@hcisyourfriend) March 13, 2019
Number 8:
I'm loving all of these cool names meteorologists are thinking of for weather phenomenon, like "BOMB CYCLONE" or "POLAR VORTEX".— #foreverstallone (@raylord666) March 13, 2019
Soon, Kim Jong Un will cease this opportunity to weaponize the weather. Like a sharknado, but instead of sharks it is filled with bombs.
Number 7:
Prepping our #BombCyclone #SnowDay #CBS4Mornings spectacular! Join us from 4:30 to 7 AM. pic.twitter.com/X7sz24dqwV— Dago Cordova (@dago_deportes) March 13, 2019
Number 6:
Gassed up the car in case I have to sleep in it due to power loss. Not ideal, but at least I'll have heat and can power my laptop and watch movies. Things are about to go to hell in a handbasket here in Colorado in about 6-7 hours. #BombCyclone #ColoradoBlizzard #cowx #FrontRange— UnicornGirl007 (@UnicornGirl007) March 13, 2019
Number 5:
I love that my insurance broker just sent me an email freaking out about the impending bomb cyclone blizzard shit, complete with "this could happen to you" photo of a busted up trampoline wrapped around a telephone pole— Bree Davies (@CocoDavies) March 13, 2019
Number 4:
Still waiting for #BombCyclone pic.twitter.com/GP2EesjIJ9— Paula (@LoveGame7896) March 13, 2019
Number 3:
Kids' schools closed tomorrow in anticipation of "cyclone bomb". I've lived in Colorado for 45 years. Never heard of this weather phenomena. But I'm sure everything is FINE. IT'S FINE.— Walter Chaw (@mangiotto) March 13, 2019
Number 2:
I’m really hoping it’s nothing. But since the rain hasn’t stopped in hours I’m beginning to think it might be something! there goes my heating bill! #BombCyclone— Brye ???????? (@dwtshough) March 13, 2019
Number 1:
The fact that #BombCyclone is trending on Twitter makes me think my chances of calling in sick to work are increasing #sorryboss— Beth Ford (@BethaneyFord) March 13, 2019
