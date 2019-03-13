Funniest Twitter Freak-Outs Over Denver's Predicted Bomb Cyclone

One Twitter user's idea of what today's bomb cyclone will look like.

How to make an entire city go nuts over an advancing snowstorm? Two words: bomb cyclone.

The term is shorthand for explosive cyclogenesis, aka bombogenesis, a phenomenon characterized by a swiftly deepening low-pressure area capable of producing heavy winds — which, when twinned with a forecast for heavy snow, like the one for the metro area today, March 13, can produce blizzard conditions.

Hence school closures before a single flake hit the pavement and widespread cancellations, with Denver government offices and libraries among the places where doors will remain locked today. The latter announcement came complete with a link to the city's snow plan.