Here's Where the Power's Still Out the Morning After Denver's Bomb Cyclone

A wider view of power outages in the Denver area, in a screen capture from Xcel Energy's outage map at 5:15 a.m. on March 14.

The much-hyped bomb cyclone that hit Denver yesterday, March 13, packed a considerable punch, and it proved deadly for Colorado State Patrol Corporal Daniel Groves, who was struck and killed on I-76 while helping a motorist just after 11 a.m. Governor Jared Polis has ordered flags statewide to be flown at half-staff in Groves's honor until after his thus-far unscheduled memorial service.

The snow totals recorded by the National Weather Service don't compare to those posted during most of the entries on our list of Denver's ten most spectacular snowstorms: Denver International Airport (where all six runways were closed yesterday afternoon; four have reopened, but 662 flights have already been canceled) measured 7.1 inches. But high winds made driving a nightmare, particularly on the eastern side of the metro area, and roads are still closed across the plains. Those winds also caused a rash of power outages. This morning, there's still no juice at thousands of Colorado homes.

An update from Xcel Energy noted that as of 7 p.m. last night, service had been restored to approximately 235,000 customers, and efforts were being made to do likewise for another 165,000, with crews assigned to toil through the night.